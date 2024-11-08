Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

West Gas Junior Originator

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The West Gas Junior Originator will be responsible delivering value to the team by maintaining strong relationships with the assigned customer set, as well as expanding opportunity with new customers including natural gas markets/supply with large industrials, wholesale gas buyers, power generators, producers, midstream, pipelines and municipal businesses. The West Gas Junior Originator will take part in the growth of the market facing business within the natural gas space and producer/midstream sector through commodity and/or asset origination, asset management, capacity development strategies, and cross commodity (Natural Gas/LNG/NGL/Power/Low Carbon) offerings within the assigned customer set. This individual will originate physical and financial transactions across assigned customers within the assigned geography and in coordination with other teams.

In addition to maintaining the existing relationships assigned to the West Gas Junior Originator, this role will target new growth by identifying and establishing relationships with new counterparties not currently part of the team’s customer set. Activities may also include participating in strategy development for the West Trading/Origination team.

This role will be part of the West Gas Origination team as part of Gas & Power Trading Americas in bp's Integrated Supply & Trading group. In addition to the West Origination team's originators, mid-marketers, and analysts, the West Gas Junior Originator will also work closely with the West Gas Trading, West Scheduling, West Power and SSSO teams.

The role offers an opportunity to join a dynamic, fast-paced team environment that delivers significant value for bp. It also offers ample opportunity for career development and the ability to work on cross-commodity transactions.

Accountabilities

This role will be a key contributor to enhancing value for the West Trading/Origination team.

Establish and expand natural gas business in the West region.

Develop and complete physical and financial transactions with markets and producers, creating optimization, cross commodity, and gas sales/purchase opportunities.

Pursue gas transactions and asset management agreements with municipals, LDC’s, Industrials, power generators, producers, midstream and marketing companies.

Contribute customer margin/trading value through the closing of strategic physical transactions.

Contribute to the identification of strategic gas assets for acquisition and/or utilization.

Build credible and long-lasting relationships with third parties located across the region.

Research customer opportunities and implement strategies jointly created with the Trading Lead and Marketing and Origination Manager of the region.

Support the efforts of other teams and development of team members as required.

Understand requirements associated with an organization that is a Dodd-Frank swap dealer.

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree required.

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in marketing and origination or related commercial activities required.

• Skilled in negotiating and closing physical transactions with Industrials, power generators, LDCs, municipals, producers, midstream and marketing companies.

• Experience in working with market participants for gas supply/sales, energy management agreements, asset management agreements and structured transactions.

• Strong understanding of contracts and contractual frameworks and negotiations

• Ability to interact well, develop strong relationships and currently have business contacts with key decision makers at assigned customers.

• Understanding and proven experience of the West natural gas markets and connections to other regions and commodities.

• Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key internal clients such as trading, structured solutions, power originators, scheduling, structuring, credit, accounting and legal.

• Holds a strong understanding of managing risk and credit levels appropriately

• Ability to understand and explain structured products.

• Ability to effectively manage multiple customers and to lead deal teams associated with transactions with assigned customers.

• Must be a great teammate with excellent relationship and communication skills

• Must possess good mathematical skills and be detail oriented.

• Ensure all activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with all regulatory obligations as well as bp’s Code of Conduct and T&S Operating standards.

• Strong presentation skills desired.

• Ability to travel and work independently.

• Familiarity of Power products and Low Carbon offerings.

• Proficiency in bp systems including but not limited to Salesforce and Endur.

• Strong industry reputation.

Why join BP

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint Venture Structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.