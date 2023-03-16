West Mediterranean General Aviation/Military Account Manager!

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Commercial, Trading & Shipping, Mobility & Convenience, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.