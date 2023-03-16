Job summary

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Commercial, Trading & Shipping, Mobility & Convenience, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.

Would you like to discover how our hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?



Join our team and advance your career as a



West Mediterranean General Aviation/Military Account Manager!

In this role you will have the responsibilities:

Drive continuous customer value customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organisation and simplification

Execute the global and market sector strategy.

Accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets, focal point for sales to bulk customers and airports within the asset (Spain and Portugal).

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and Operations teams

To make this happened, you should have:

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing

Sales and Marketing experience is important, especially Account Management, delivering financial success, preferably technical sales capability

Proven track record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets / functions and cultures is a plus

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

bp aviation experience is a plus but not essential

Ability to deliver and display bp beliefs and represent who we are

Customer value proposition development and engagement (Sales)

Offer and product knowledge

Business case development, including financial modelling

Project Management experience

Fluency in Spanish, Portuguese and English required

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

This position is office based at our BP office in Madrid, come and join us!

We are a global team at bp, in case you are interested please, help us with submitting an English CV!