Whiting Clean Energy Asset Shift Team Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Whiting Clean Energy Operations Supervisor leads/directs the Operations Shift Teams, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of Whiting Clean Energy. The WCE Operations Supervisor is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently use process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot, and respond to problems quickly. The WCE Operations Supervisor is also responsible for coaching and mentoring their direct reports within their complex and driving ownership of operations rigor activities within their complex.



Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

Provides supervision and performance management to all WCE Operators

Ensures constraints are proactively managed and the desired results are delivered

Identifies maintenance needs and initiates appropriate work requests.

Ensures equipment for maintenance is properly prepared.



Safety and Compliance:

Accountable for unit and personnel (BP and contractors) safety

Accountable for ensuring that significant safety, environmental, and operational issues recognized are either mitigated by the shift team personnel or elevated to appropriate parties for additional support / assistance.

Accountable for the use and management of operating procedures including being accountable for handling operating procedure deviations and redlines, ensuring procedures are signed off appropriately, and completing permanent updates.

Responsible for entering incident notifications and following up on personal safety, process safety and environmental incidents.



Unit Operations and Maintenance:

Accountable for performing quality start of shift crew meetings, log book entries, shift relief, and updating the shift plan for subsequent shifts.

Responsible for ensuring operators complete shift objectives (rounds & duties, control of work activities, equipment preparation, winterization activities, etc.).

Responsible for managing Operator scheduling and pay concerns.



Leadership and Personnel Development:

Holds the team accountable for acting ethically, with integrity, and honesty in all dealings.

Responsible for completing annual performance reviews and maintaining personnel files

Jointly responsible with the L&D Trainers for the developmental training of the operators.

Education:

High School Diploma or equivalent required

Associate degree or higher in a technical field preferred.



Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of operations front-line leadership experience in refining, petrochemical, power generation, or related heavy industry.



Competencies:

Ability to use Microsoft suite of tools (MS Office, Teams, SharePoint, Excel, Word, etc.)

Familiarity and use of CMMS systems (SAP, Polaris, Meridium tools, etc.)

Familiarity and use of operations rounds collection software (GE APM, Intelatrac, Aveva, etc.).



Physical Demands:

Field-Based with climbing of staircases and ladders required. Ability to work at heights

Extended periods of walking, valve operation, carrying objects up to 25 lbs.

Ability to wear and use fall protection harnesses and SCBA.

Ability to enter and work in confined spaces

Typically day shift Mon. – Fri. 6a -3p as core hours with casual overtime and variable 12-hour shift requirements during multi-week plant outages occurring semi-annually.



Skills:



HSSE:

Must champion compliance with environmental regulations.

Must ensure compliance with company rules, policies, procedures, and processes

When presented with issues, understands the broader implications, then develops and communicates the plan accordingly. Maintains composure in stressful situations and reassures others.

Business Focus:

Ensures that work team understands and comply with labor contracts.

Ensures that the work team complies with BP’s financial controls.

Challenges the status quo and pushes to improve the business.

Interpersonal Skills:

Resolves problems at his / her level. Seeks help and opinions from others.

Sensitive to employees’ personal issues that may affect job performance and seeks appropriate referrals to other resources.

Actively resolves issues between work team members.

Teamwork:

Builds positive relationships with operations, maintenance, engineering, and HSSE depts.

Champions behaviors supporting the value of diversity and inclusion of all team members in the learning and decision-making process.

Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of all team members.

Communication:

Anticipates the need for information, obtains it and distributes it to the appropriate people.

Anticipates reactions by others and uses the most effective communication modes.

Corrects misinformation promptly and effectively.

Change and Learning:

Supports improvements and changes by the company and coaches employees to understand and work through them.

Anticipates change, prepares work team members, and works to make them successful.

In the face of change, promotes confidence in the team and keeps them on track.

Challenges the current work processes to improve them.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.