Wind Commercial Analyst

Job summary

Role Synopsis

As part of bp’s ambition to become Net Zero, bp is looking to significantly grow its Low Carbon Energy (LCE) business. To help deliver this, the Low Carbon Energy Commercial Optimization Team works with the business to help them evaluate, prioritize, and progress their projects by providing then with access to expert commercial and financial skills, advice, and guidance.



As part of the LCE Commercial Optimization Team, the Commercial Analyst is responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, economic modelling, investment evaluation, opportunity screening, governance, planning & performance management, all in service of creating material growth across all the LCE businesses (Wind, Solar, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and storage, and Biofuels). This means that the successful candidate will have the opportunity to help shape and develop the future of BP’s LCE business.



Key accountabilities

Responsible for developing insightful economic evaluations and managing investment appraisal processes for LCE businesses, including:

Leading the development and management of economic models in accordance with bp’s Economic Evaluation Methodology

Leading the construction of insightful economic analysis that identifies projects’ key value drivers and helps the maturing and structuring of business opportunities.

Lead the analysis and optimization of cross technology integration opportunities.

Work with the business to generate and assure model inputs and challenge assumptions where appropriate.

Prepare governance documents to support internal business/investment decisions and lead the functional review and sign off of the business cases.

Help existing businesses to develop and explore growth opportunities.

Support the delivery of new business opportunities by undertaking a variety of tasks e.g. the completing of bid applications, supporting negotiations, drafting and reviewing agreements etc.

Help the development of business strategies through the development of portfolio tools and market analysis.

Support the integration of successful transactions into the bp LCE portfolio.

Responsible for reporting business unit financial and commercial metrics and providing assurance to adherence to the definitions of those metrics.

Identify technology options to simplify, standardize, and automate reports and economic models

Facilitate the annual planning process and prepare related presentation materials.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or any other equivalent business degree;

CFA or equivalent designation are a plus

Experienced at building detailed economic and financial models.

Experienced at using commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains and can assess business and financial risks.

Ability to challenge assumptions and economic model inputs.

Deep commercial acumen demonstrated in prior roles and can translate commercial arrangements into economic models.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

Can apply financial and accounting concepts to economic models and can analyze financial statements (Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow).

Analytical skills – ability to understand data quickly and draw out key messages and insights while maintaining rigor and attention to detail.

Strong communication skills with ability to present work product to business leader

Advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills and expert user of MS Excel with ability to efficiently build sophisticated economic models

Strong skills with Office 365 applications