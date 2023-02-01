Wind Commercial Analyst

Role Synopsis
As part of bp’s ambition to become Net Zero, bp is looking to significantly grow its Low Carbon Energy (LCE) business. To help deliver this, the Low Carbon Energy Commercial Optimization Team works with the business to help them evaluate, prioritize, and progress their projects by providing then with access to expert commercial and financial skills, advice, and guidance.
As part of the LCE Commercial Optimization Team, the Commercial Analyst is responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, economic modelling, investment evaluation, opportunity screening, governance, planning & performance management, all in service of creating material growth across all the LCE businesses (Wind, Solar, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and storage, and Biofuels). This means that the successful candidate will have the opportunity to help shape and develop the future of BP’s LCE business.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education