Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing Metocean engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The position of Wind Energy Data Scientist is a unique role that involves applying data science and analysis skills to support design and energy analysis evaluations for a developing portfolio of offshore wind energy projects at bp.
Bp strives to achieve 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the decade's end, and this role will be crucial in achieving this objective.
In this position, you will collaborate with your wind resource and metocean analysis colleagues as well as colleagues in the High-Performance Computing Centre and other digital partners.
Your data science expertise will be applied to develop and improve the internal tools used in offshore wind optimisation, design, and value engineering activities.
The Wind Energy Data Scientist role would ideally be based at either our London or Aberdeen offices, however, we are open to discussing flexible and remote working options.
This role sites within bp’s growing Wind Farm Design & Leveled Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. The successful candidate will report directly to the Senior Manager for Wind Resource & Metocean.
We are looking for a driven and creative individual who enjoys solving difficult tasks.
The Ideal candidate will possess a strong grasp of data science, scripting, and analytical software development, for example Python knowledge.
It would also be advantageous to have knowledge of High-Performance Computing environments and how to use them to solve real-world optimisation issues.
They should be comfortable working collaboratively within a team, demonstrating strong communication skills, and consistently showing their ability to lead in the integration of digital processes.
They will have a strong problem-solving demeanor, continually seeking to innovate and think creatively to make valuable contributions to our wind farm development.
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.