Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Metocean engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

The position of Wind Energy Data Scientist is a unique role that involves applying data science and analysis skills to support design and energy analysis evaluations for a developing portfolio of offshore wind energy projects at bp.

Bp strives to achieve 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the decade's end, and this role will be crucial in achieving this objective.

In this position, you will collaborate with your wind resource and metocean analysis colleagues as well as colleagues in the High-Performance Computing Centre and other digital partners.

Your data science expertise will be applied to develop and improve the internal tools used in offshore wind optimisation, design, and value engineering activities.

Job Advert

The Wind Energy Data Scientist role would ideally be based at either our London or Aberdeen offices, however, we are open to discussing flexible and remote working options.

This role sites within bp’s growing Wind Farm Design & Leveled Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. The successful candidate will report directly to the Senior Manager for Wind Resource & Metocean.

We are looking for a driven and creative individual who enjoys solving difficult tasks.

The Ideal candidate will possess a strong grasp of data science, scripting, and analytical software development, for example Python knowledge.

It would also be advantageous to have knowledge of High-Performance Computing environments and how to use them to solve real-world optimisation issues.

They should be comfortable working collaboratively within a team, demonstrating strong communication skills, and consistently showing their ability to lead in the integration of digital processes.

They will have a strong problem-solving demeanor, continually seeking to innovate and think creatively to make valuable contributions to our wind farm development.

Key Responsibilities

Wind Resource and Metocean Innovation:

You will be part of the Wind Resource and Metocean team, tasked with advancing our techniques and analysis processes. You will be responsible for developing ground breaking scripts and software solutions to streamline and optimize our data management and analysis capabilities.

High-Performance Computing Collaboration:

In close partnership with our High-Performance Computing (HPC) team, you will utilise bp's HPC centre to maximise our competitive edge in layout optimisation and Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCoE) analysis. Your expertise in data analysis will play a crucial role in maximising the utility of our computing resources and in shaping the energy landscape.

Digital Process Leadership:

As a champion of innovative techniques, you will be responsible for the way in integrating Machine Learning, AI, and digital processes within the Wind Resource and Metocean team. Your creativity and technical skills will help us add further value to our offshore wind farm development.

Essential Experience Job Requirements

A degree or equivalent experience in Data Science, Physics, Engineering or a related field with an area of code development and/or software engineering.

Strong proficiency in scripting and software development.

Familiarity with High-Performance Computing environment.

A track record of innovation and leadership in the development of non-standard approaches.

Experience in Machine Learning and AI in a data science context.

Knowledge of wind energy or a willingness to learn about wind energy would be advantageous.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team and communicate effectively.

Strong problem-solving skills, and ability to think creatively.

Desirable criteria

Masters or PhD level in Data Science, Physics, Engineering or a related subject area with a strong element of coding

Experience in using data science skills and applying these to layout optimisation or specific wind energy problems.

Experience working with Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models/data, including Reanalysis models like ECMWF-ERA5 and/or mesoscale level models such as Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF)

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

