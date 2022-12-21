The Wind Energy Yield Analyst role will provide wind knowledge and expertise across a growing portfolio of wind energy projects at bp, ranging from the appraisal phase to design, execution, and operation. Bp’s ambition is to have 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and this role will be of key importance to achieving this.
This role will require close involvement with project teams as well as wider stakeholders to ensure wind farm energy projects are optimised to their full potential.
This role is a mid-level position in bp’s expanding Wind Farm Design and Levelised Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. In this role, the successful applicant will help deliver wind resource assessment services across all aspects of our growing portfolio of wind energy projects.
The successful candidate will advise the business on wind resource and energy yield matters and conduct internal analysis where applicable to allow for financial investment decisions to be made accurately and confidently.
Key Responsibilities:
Essential Experience Job Requirements & Behaviours:
Desirable Criteria: