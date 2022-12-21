Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Wind Energy Yield Analyst

Wind Energy Yield Analyst

Wind Energy Yield Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - Flexible - Home Based (UK), United Kingdom - Scotland - Aberdeen/Dyce, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143863BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Wind Energy Yield Analyst role will provide wind knowledge and expertise across a growing portfolio of wind energy projects at bp, ranging from the appraisal phase to design, execution, and operation. Bp’s ambition is to have 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and this role will be of key importance to achieving this.

This role will require close involvement with project teams as well as wider stakeholders to ensure wind farm energy projects are optimised to their full potential.

This role is a mid-level position in bp’s expanding Wind Farm Design and Levelised Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. In this role, the successful applicant will help deliver wind resource assessment services across all aspects of our growing portfolio of wind energy projects.

The successful candidate will advise the business on wind resource and energy yield matters and conduct internal analysis where applicable to allow for financial investment decisions to be made accurately and confidently.


Key Responsibilities:

  • Performing cleaning, calibration and analysis of measured wind data from fixed and floating LiDARs, Met Masts etc
  • Carrying our detailed analysis of Wind Farm Energy Production.
  • Conducting Wind Farm Layout Design and optimisation activities.
  • Liaising with project teams to ensure that all wind assessment and energy activities are fully supported.
  • Performing R&D activities to further in-house capabilities.
  • Due diligence and independent verification of third-party energy yield assessments.
  • Collaboration with metocean engineers to identify measurement requirements and work scopes for optimized engineering and demonstration of bankable energy yield assessments.
  • Delivery of high-quality technical reports as well as preparation and review of technical tenders.
  • Maintain an awareness of the market and ongoing innovation in technology and research through participation in internal/external research and development projects.


Essential Experience Job Requirements & Behaviours:

  • A degree in science, engineering or a closely aligned discipline with a high level of numeric and computer literacy.
  • A strong problem-solver with a can-do attitude.
  • Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and effective manner.


Desirable Criteria:

  • Experience in a similar Wind Energy Yield Analyst role
  • Experience in wind data analysis and wind farm energy assessment methodologies.
  • Knowledge of industry-standard wind analysis software such as Windographer Openwind and WindFarmer etc.
  • Python Programming skills, although skills in other languages are also acceptable.
  • Knowledge of CFD Wind Flow Modelling.
  • Knowledge of industry standards focusing on resource assessment, engineering design and instrumentation

