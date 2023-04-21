At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in bp wind energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. You’ll help build our onshore wind developments, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
The Wind Facility Senior Technician will collaborate with the Operations Manager to ensure power plant operations at the Wind Farm. They will provide leadership in the implementation and maintenance procedures, site policies, training programs, safety programs, work practices and inventory and purchasing processes. The Senior Technician will assist with solving problems on faulted wind turbines, including mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical issues.
Key Accountabilities:
Education and Experience:
Desirable Criteria:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!