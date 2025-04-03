The Wind Facility Technician will collaborate with the Operations Manager to ensure power plant operations at the Wind Farm. You will provide support in the implementation and maintenance procedures, site policies, training programs, safety programs, work practices and inventory and purchasing processes. They will assist with solving problems on faulted wind turbines, including mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical issues.

Key Accountabilities:

Audit Operations & Maintenance provider safety, work procedures & permits as well as verify training & certifications of all contractors, while supporting the delivery of site induction and orientation to visitors and contractors.

Support the replacement of mechanical and electrical components, understand schematics, use appropriate diagnostic tools, Lock-Out-Tag-Out, basic troubleshooting and repair practices and general safe-work practices.

Interpret fault reports, maintain power generation and forecasting reports, service logs in computer database as well as monitor turbine performance and SCADA systems.

Work under direct supervision of site leadership and cover for the Deputy Operations Manager when needed.

Education, Experience & Job Requirements:

High School Diploma / GED required.

Requires at least 2 years of previous experience within operations and maintenance of wind or energy facilities.

Able to optimally prioritize and work on multiple tasks concurrently incorporating strong time-management capabilities.

Able to communicate ideas to a diverse set of partners.

Must be self-motivated to act with minimal direction and supervision

Work collaboratively with a wide variety of personnel at all levels and fields inside & outside the site to complete activities

Ability to handle repetitive weight up to 50lbs as the need arises and comfortably climb 80 to 100-meter towers with harness/tooling on a regular basis to perform inspections/audits of maintenance tasks and incidents in the nacelle & hub.

Have the capability to work on call during after-hours and weekends including during inclement weather conditions.

Valid driver’s license is required.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in Balance of Plant (BOP) activities, such as support of environmental activities, inventory, and BOP inspections

Medium and High Voltage electrical system training

Experienced in the site-specific wind turbine technology & Wind energy technical certification.

Associate degree within technical electrical or electronic educational background preferred.

