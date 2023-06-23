This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Onshore Wind Technology Manager to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will lead a team of experts focused on developing and providing specialist expertise in onshore wind turbine technology to support a global portfolio of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Onshore Wind Technology Manager will be the focal point for all technology related activities such as technology roadmaps, technical interactions with OEMs, turbine specifications, technical recommendations for technology selection and best practices related to turbine selection, installation and operation.



Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop, and lead a team with expertise in all aspects of onshore wind turbine technology and act as a focal point in bp for all matters related to onshore wind turbine technology.

Work with OEMs to understand and support the development of turbine technology roadmaps and influence as required to ensure bp’s future requirements are met.

Lead the development of processes, standards and best practices related to turbine technology specification, selection, installation and operation.

Support project teams in the specification and selection of turbine technology and provide technical input to support contract negotiations.

Lead the identification and mitigation of portfolio risks related to technology specification, selection, installation and operation.

Provide support as necessary to local project teams for ad-hoc onshore turbine technology related matters.

Collaborate with other low carbon energy technical teams, in particular, offshore wind, to develop and align on methodologies, standards and best practices where appropriate.

Provide technical review, qualification and assurance of turbine suppliers including conducting due diligence on new turbine models. Develop and maintain the bp database of approved OEMs and models.

Establish the quality requirements for onshore wind turbines and ensure appropriate assurance processes are put in place.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

Required Experience:

Engineering degree required. Prefer masters degree in engineering and an additional professional engineering qualification / certification.

Technical expertise in discipline, with significant direct experience related to wind turbine technology.

A good understanding of commercial and contracting structures of turbine supply and O&M agreements a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to turbine technology and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project stakeholders.

You Will Work With:

Team of specialists in the discipline, with a mix of levels requiring leadership and development

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input

Project teams in-country, supporting the project life-cycle

Cross-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, etc. to ensure standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.