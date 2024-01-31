Wind Turbine Category Procurement Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This Category Management role is part of the Low Carbon Energy Procurement business at bp. This is a dynamic role to own and develop central Onshore Renewable Wind category strategy that will support delivery of a portfolio of Integrated energy projects globally. A meaningful role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement organisation are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, demonstrating progressive solutions to take on real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Asset Operation. The role is fast paced and challenging with a focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities globally (including championing supplier collaboration and alliancing potential), maximising supplier led solutions, creating competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from option screening through to the delivery of Renewable Energy Projects. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead in the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of onshore renewable global markets.

Develop a solid understanding of Wind Turbine Market including knowledge of the competitive landscape (OEMs, sub-contractors, developers, competitors) of the full supply chain. Share insight into upstream raw material producers through to downstream operational and maintenance markets.

Develop insight into the global and local supply bases and identify pioneering suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges.

Demonstrate understanding of contracting models with balance of plant contractors to develop strategies that benefit major projects over the longer term.

Work with collaborators to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support supply chain availability for portfolio projects from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, and start-up.

Developing and executing, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities, particularly with strategic suppliers such as turbine OEMs

Develop standard work processes that support early-stage project viability evaluations, identifying material supply chain risks and opportunities that support project progression.

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector

Lead end to end delivery of required sourcing activity and handle 3rd party spend for wind and solar supply chain, in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Act as contract management lead for global supplier relationship management, post award performance management of key wind and solar frameworks.

Build effective and collaborative relationships with collaborators to promote a responsive and agile way of working that best enables systematic procurement process applications.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.

Role Requirements:

The Procurement Advisor role is key to providing timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. The successful candidate should demonstrate the following:

Genuine passion for developing novel and dynamic renewable and resilient low carbon energy supply chain solutions

Extensive wind and solar category management experience in renewables or closely related area

Knowledge and expertise in wind and solar supply contracts

Existing understanding of the renewables (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) market

A commercial approach and analytical skills

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent - Desirable

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Category Management, Collaboration, Onshore Development, Onshore Management, Onshore Operations, Operational Procurement, Procurement, Procurement Contracts, Procurement Coordination, Procurement Management, Procurement Operations, Procurement Practices, Procurement Procedures, Procurement Services, Procurement Systems, Renewable Energy, Renewable Fuels, Solar Energy, Stakeholder Management, Strategic, Supply Chain



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.