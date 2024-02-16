Site traffic information and cookies

Wind Turbines Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075299
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Description:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Wind Turbines where we are building a team to deliver our bold renewables targets. 

You will join us as an Engineer for Wind Turbines in the newly formed Offshore Wind organization.  

Your passion for engineering will connect with a company that enables you to create major projects on a global scale.  

You will provide technical leadership, performance management and verification of the wind turbines scope supporting the delivery of a wind farm wind turbine package.

What you will deliver:

  • Provide WTG package guidance to front-end project development.
  • Define and lead technical studies to advise key project decisions.
  • Develop the technical portion of the package requisition including technical specifications and information requirements and support supply chain engagement
  • Support and lead negotiation of technical schedules of a Turbine Supply Agreement
  • Work closely with the Quality Lead to define test and inspection requirements.
  • Support technical bid evaluations
  • Performance manage contractor package engineering
  • Technical verification of contractor engineering including design reviews
  • Review and approve deviations
  • Verify supplier documentation and handle the document review process, advise inspector visits and support client verification of construction work
  • Support technical queries from other project functions, particularly operations and commissioning
  • Verify package technical close-out and hand over to operations
  • Collect lessons at keys stages during the package management lifecycle to continuously improve portfolio technical knowledge
  • Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most driven industry technology

What you need to be successful:

Essential Criteria

  • Engineering Degree in a relevant subject area (Mechanical, Electrical, etc.)
  • Enthusiasm and dedication to an engineering career
  • Demonstrated technical proficiency in engineering field with broad understanding of the applicable codes and standards for the scope
  • Proficient written and spoken English language
  • Experience of major project offshore projects engineering and delivery
  • Understanding of the interfaces and interaction with supporting engineering subject areas for the scope of this package
  • Understand technical risk identification and management processes to deliver safe and driven projects
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate technical output to diverse partners
  • Evidence of continuous learning

Desirable Criteria

  • Chartered Engineer
  • Experience of multiple project stages
  • Understand Quality Management process for engineering, manufacture and installation

You will work with:

  • You will work with the WTG Package Manager in a project.
  • You will get along with and lead engineers from key contractors.
  • Coordination with the other engineering fields ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.
  • Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.
  • Work with procurement, quality and support functions.
  • Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of harmonies within bp.
  • Understand technical aspects of competitive procurement process
  • Ability in performance management of others (including. 3rd party engineering services providers) to support timely decision making
  • Experience of technology development
  • Experience of construction, installation, and operations support

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

