Wind Turbines Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Wind Turbines where we are building a team to deliver our bold renewables targets.

You will join us as an Engineer for Wind Turbines in the newly formed Offshore Wind organization.

Your passion for engineering will connect with a company that enables you to create major projects on a global scale.

You will provide technical leadership, performance management and verification of the wind turbines scope supporting the delivery of a wind farm wind turbine package.

What you will deliver:

Provide WTG package guidance to front-end project development.

Define and lead technical studies to advise key project decisions.

Develop the technical portion of the package requisition including technical specifications and information requirements and support supply chain engagement

Support and lead negotiation of technical schedules of a Turbine Supply Agreement

Work closely with the Quality Lead to define test and inspection requirements.

Support technical bid evaluations

Performance manage contractor package engineering

Technical verification of contractor engineering including design reviews

Review and approve deviations

Verify supplier documentation and handle the document review process, advise inspector visits and support client verification of construction work

Support technical queries from other project functions, particularly operations and commissioning

Verify package technical close-out and hand over to operations

Collect lessons at keys stages during the package management lifecycle to continuously improve portfolio technical knowledge

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most driven industry technology

What you need to be successful:

Essential Criteria

Engineering Degree in a relevant subject area (Mechanical, Electrical, etc.)

Enthusiasm and dedication to an engineering career

Demonstrated technical proficiency in engineering field with broad understanding of the applicable codes and standards for the scope

Proficient written and spoken English language

Experience of major project offshore projects engineering and delivery

Understanding of the interfaces and interaction with supporting engineering subject areas for the scope of this package

Understand technical risk identification and management processes to deliver safe and driven projects

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate technical output to diverse partners

Evidence of continuous learning

Desirable Criteria

Chartered Engineer

Experience of multiple project stages

Understand Quality Management process for engineering, manufacture and installation

You will work with:

You will work with the WTG Package Manager in a project.

You will get along with and lead engineers from key contractors.

Coordination with the other engineering fields ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality and support functions.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of harmonies within bp.

Understand technical aspects of competitive procurement process

Ability in performance management of others (including. 3rd party engineering services providers) to support timely decision making

Experience of technology development

Experience of construction, installation, and operations support

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

