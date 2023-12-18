Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Work Package Manager – Inter array cables

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in the HV Cables team where we are building an organization to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the outstanding opportunity to be use your experience to help build our standards, practices and procedures for the design, delivery and installation of HV cables for offshore wind.

The IAC (Inter array cable) Package Manager is responsible for the management and delivery of the IAC package of an offshore wind project; establishing and coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborating with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, leading and controlling the schedule, budget, quality and risks of the package, and managing the package interfaces within the project.

In this role You will:

Demonstrate good safe work practices and be proactive in promoting a strong safety culture within the project and our suppliers.

Ensure the package is delivered on time, within the target budget, to specification and with the required quality.

Manage a multi-discipline team to deliver required package technical documentation. Review, comment, and approve specifications, reports, quality plans, procedures, and other documentation as appropriate.

Integration and management of interfaces between IAC Package and other areas of the project. Manage the interfaces between key collaborators, including engineering contractors, installation contractors and suppliers.

Provide technical input into the consenting process and support collaborate with external partners.

Lead efforts to ensure that all engineering elements meet certification requirements, collaborating closely with relevant certification bodies.

Work with procurement to manage the supplier selection and award process for umbilical and power cables ensuring best value to bp is achieved and contract is placed to meet project schedule requirements.

Support tender clarification/evaluation and contractor/vendor selection, ensuring all activities are in accordance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks and communicate as appropriate

Identify and manage key engineering and delivery risks and provide input to project risk management and mitigation action plans.

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology to support minimizing LCoE.

Work with the quality team and be responsible for ensuring an appropriate verification plan is established for the deliveries to provide confidence in the product quality.

Rigorously implement engineering and delivery processes within the project – including management of change, risk management, interface management and document control.

Help develop the global HV cable engineering and procurement strategy for offshore shore. Be part of a global engineering and delivery team, sharing lessons and collaborating across Projects. Help develop the wider supply chain for HV cable manufacturers – AVL status, audits and supplier management. Support the collection and reporting of key performance data on suppliers.

Provide mentorship and training to more junior members of the team.

What You will need to be successful:

Engineering Degree or equivalent experience.

Track record and experience with IAC package delivery

Track record of supplier management

Track record of managing people / teams co-located or remote

Familiarity with codes and standards related to HV power cables

Expertise in power cable manufacture and installation

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Leadership skills and experience – ability to motivate, engage and drive dedication in a team.

In-depth knowledge of good engineering practice and processes

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

