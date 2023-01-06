Workday Functional Lead (HCM)

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for Workday Functional Leads (HCM) to join our People & Culture Services + Solutions team in Sunbury.
People & Culture Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People & Culture services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint.
The role is a part of the Core Solutions Team. The team takes part in the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for HR that support the business strategies. The Workday Functional Lead for Human Capital Management (HCM) owns and drives People & Culture solutions for this product area, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient product for our people and contributes to the strategy and innovation in our Workday space.
Note: This is an office-based role and therefore Workday Functional Leads are expected to be in the Sunbury office at least 3 days per week.
Key Responsibilities:
Essential experience:
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!