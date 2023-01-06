Workday Functional Lead (HCM)

Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for Workday Functional Leads (HCM) to join our People & Culture Services + Solutions team in Sunbury.



People & Culture Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People & Culture services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint.



The role is a part of the Core Solutions Team. The team takes part in the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for HR that support the business strategies. The Workday Functional Lead for Human Capital Management (HCM) owns and drives People & Culture solutions for this product area, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient product for our people and contributes to the strategy and innovation in our Workday space.

Note: This is an office-based role and therefore Workday Functional Leads are expected to be in the Sunbury office at least 3 days per week.

Key Responsibilities:

Truly understand the business requirements. Resolve problems within Workday HCM, challenge the status quo, make proposals to deliver.

Actively analyse & document business & functional requirements to contribute to the resolution of technical, process, and business issues.

Configure and prototype Workday HCM solution.

Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp stakeholders.

Plan and execute substantial aspects of change projects, including acting as product owner, delivering through others and to time, cost and quality, managing risks.

Organize & execute projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating design sessions, leading configuration, coordinating testing, and executing cutover.

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional & technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to stakeholder groups.

Research & resolve process and technical problems, process flaws & recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements.

Essential experience:

Experience of capturing business requirements and translating them into functional designs, applying design thinking.

Experience in configuring Workday (across HCM, Compensation, Benefits, Time, Absence) with at least some previous experience in leading activity.

Well-versed in working in a DevOps model.

Experience of how Shared Service Centres operate and support the configured application.

Digital fluency to work with technology teams to implement high-quality digital products and solutions.

Experience in producing high quality artefacts such as requirements, configuration documentation, test scripts and data plans.

Project management experience using both Agile and Waterfall methodologies.

Sound understanding of trends in the relevant process / technology areas.

Experience working within a medium / large global organisation.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!