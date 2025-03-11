Workday Functional Lead: Retail (Cross Functional)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The purpose of the Solution Lead (SL) for Workday is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (PC&C) Workday solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The SL will build strong partnerships across PC&C – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The SL will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.

To innovate and deliver HR services and solutions globally, ensuring compliance and consistency across Business Technology Hubs, and driving continuous improvement and efficiency.

What you will do:

Managing a part of the PC&C solution - maintaining the health and operational integrity of your solutions / products, working with others to deliver stable operations

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and business needs, for example data privacy and digital security requirements

Working closely with colleagues to ensure solutions / products co-exist seamlessly across PC&C

Managing a prioritised backlog of changes, covering maintenance, fixes (non-urgent) and improvements, with a focus on implementation of ongoing activities

Developing and implementing plans for the design, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes for your part of the PC&C solution

Planning and implementing substantial aspects of change projects, including acting as product owner, delivering through others, delivering to time, cost and quality, managing risks – organize and implement projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating design sessions, leading configuration, coordinating testing, and completing cutover

Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp stakeholders – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams, within the solutions teams, and with teams outside PC&C such as colleagues in technology

Building external relations including vendor management

Truly understanding the business requirements and working to resolve problems within your area, challenging the status quo and making proposals to deliver against objectives – actively elicit, analyse and document business and functional requirements through requirements workshops, interviews or meeting sessions with Project Sponsors, SMEs and other Stakeholders to contribute to the resolution of technical, process, and business issues related to your part of the PC&C solution

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to stakeholder groups

Working within guidelines and professional standards, research to resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements

Supporting bp to be a thought-leader in the relevant technology space through ongoing external networking and tech landscape analysis

What you will need:

Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area

5+ years of work experience in relevant Workday domain area – certification (as SI or as Customer) desirable

Experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps

Experience in systems development and implementation

Experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes

Knowledge of the Workday Product including release approach and roadmap

Project management methodologies experience with ability to create/manage comprehensive project plans

Knowledge of PC&C systems

Possesses/applies HR systems experience/judgment

Knowledge of technology trends

Leadership skills

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making

Demonstrable experience in multiple organizational change management roles

Expertise in development/delivery of SAAS/Cloud-based products including integrations

Demonstrable track record of project/programme management skills including stakeholder management/change expertise

Ability to structure and convey complex messages and insights

Leadership with vision and ambition

Collaborative working style

Own your success

Think big

Be curious

Effortless customer experiences

Digital first

Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator

Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial.

HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous

Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory

Skills:

Technical Capability:

Functional knowledge in Workday HCM, Compensation, Benefits, Time Tracking, Absence, Recruitment, Talent, including business process framework, security, and reporting (as relevant to role)

Basic knowledge of other products, for example but not limited to: ADP, Saviynt, Cornerstone, SharePoint, Salesforce

Breadth and depth across the HR functional areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Ability to effectively partner with the Services and Solution teams and successfully influence leaders

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and collaborate with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Business Capability

Demonstrable record of getting results from your field of expertise to develop processes and products

Strong business insight and able to show where solutions can add new value to / enable the business at the leadership level

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Drives value-adding solutions - driven to create solutions to business problems. Track record of improving/adding new value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of standard process and actively learns from others

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts as a coach develop your expertise for all Services and Solutions colleagues

Continually enhancing capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Effective team player able to work successfully across organisational boundaries

Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and can apply sound judgement

Acts with integrity; role model of bp values & behaviors to others in the function and business

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.