Job summary

The opportunity:



Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint.



This purpose of the Workday Product Owner (WPO) is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people.



You will be responsible to build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The WPO will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.

What will you do:

Handle a part of the P&C solution in this case the Workday Recruiting module - maintaining the health and operational integrity of your products, working with others to deliver stable operations

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and business needs, for example data privacy and digital security requirements

Work closely with colleagues to ensure solutions / products co-exist seamlessly across P&C

Handle a prioritised backlog of changes, covering maintenance, fixes (non-urgent) and improvements, with a focus on implementation of ongoing activities

Develop and implement plans for the design, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes for your part of the P&C solution

Plan and complete substantial aspects of change projects, including acting as product owner, delivering through others, delivering to time, cost and quality, handling risks

Organise and implement projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating design sessions, leading configuration, coordinating testing, and performing cutover

Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp partners

Build external relationships including vendor management

Truly understand the business requirements and work to resolve problems within your area, challenging the status quo and making proposals to deliver against objectives

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to customer groups

Working within guidelines and professional standards, research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements

Support bp to be a thought-leader in the relevant technology space through ongoing external networking and tech landscape analysis





We require you to have:

Significant experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting HR business

Good experience of relevant configuration and / or process support

Strong understanding of HR guidelines and methodologies

Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding / experience using Excel

Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

Exceptional skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to HR systems

Digital fluency in order to work with technology teams to implement high-quality digital products and solutions

Customer management – ability to engage with and influence key business members.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!