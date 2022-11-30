Job summary

We are currently looking for a Workday Solutions Analyst to join us in Sunbury.



Are you a passionate learner? Do you love innovation? Are you an analytical thinker? Do you enjoy challenging tasks? Would you like to contribute to reimagining energy and achieving the net zero target?



We are on our way to reimagining energy and providing global solutions. Being a Solutions Analyst at bp, you will contribute to continuous improvement activities and projects at the heart of a continuously evolving technical landscape. You will gain experience in HR technologies and put your creative imprint on processes.

We are a competitive company that always plays to win so that we can become the best in the industry. It will be a fast-paced environment with evolving HR requirements, giving you insights & hands-on experience of brand-new functionality.

Key accountabilities

Learn a functional area of Workday – achieved through formal training and shadowing.

Become certified, through bp provided training, in a specific Workday area of expertise.

Provide support to the senior solutions analyst in the form of logging incoming queries and ensuring that they are closed out in a timely manner.

Take accountability for allocated tasks and ensure that they are delivered to a high standard.

Identify areas for process and system improvement – ensure that technology is embraced at all points if the process to deliver the most cost-effective service for bp.

Essential Experience

To be successful in this role we are looking for candidates who are:

Proactive & keen to show initiative

Inquisitive with an eye for detail

Solutions focused

Great communicators

Self-motivated & ambitious

Strong team players & passionate learners

Out-of-the-box thinkers with analytical & problem-solving skills

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!