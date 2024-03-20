Workflow Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities -

Engage with process owners and relevant subject matter authorities to define P&O processes

Engage with workflows SMEs to understand updates required to the workflow models (EPCs, structuring models etc) in terms of structural changes (events, functions, systems, risks etc), attributes etc and subsequently the relevant documentation i.e. bp guides, procedures.

Ensure library models/objects are used in the workflows wherever applicable (roles, jobs, application systems etc) and library models/objects are up to date as per governance process laid out.

Ensure all standard rules/naming conventions, QA/QC process & governance approval process is followed before publishing the workflows for wider audience. Ensure any changes to the governance model for new or existing workflows is well communicated and reflected in the governance workflow L4_F.6.4.2_GOO_v2.1_GOO BP Requirements Governance-Develop, change, retire BP requirements.

Facilitate integration of P&O processes, clear definition of interfaces and elimination of duplications and conflicts between processes.

Actively identify missing elements of the processes and engage with the subject matter authorities to update the processes.

Support documentation of processes and development of job and processes descriptions / visualizations

Facilitate maintenance and improvement of processes based on inter- and intra-organizational lessons learned, innovations and developments in the field.

Support digitalization of the organization so that tools allow execution of the defined processes.

Education -

Bachelor's Degree or relevant technical discipline Qualification in modelling, simulation, visualization.

Qualification in modelling, simulation, visualization



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.