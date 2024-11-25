Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS center will drive ground breaking digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Job Title- Workflow Analyst

Key Accountabilities and Challenges

Engage with process owners and relevant domain experts to define P&O processes

Engage with workflows SMEs to understand updates required to the workflow models (EPCs, structuring models etc) in terms of structural changes (events, functions, systems, risks etc), attributes etc and subsequently the relevant documentation i.e. bp guides, procedures.

Ensure library models/objects are used in the workflows wherever applicable (roles, jobs, application systems etc) and library models/objects are up to date as per governance process laid out.

Ensure all standard rules/naming conventions, QA/QC process & governance approval process is followed before publishing the workflows for wider audience. Ensure any changes to the governance model for new or existing workflows is well communicated and reflected in the governance workflow L4_F.6.4.2_GOO_v2.1_GOO BP Requirements Governance-Develop, change, retire BP requirements

Facilitate integration of P&O processes, clear definition of interfaces and elimination of duplications and conflicts between processes

Facilitate integration of P&O processes with other BP processes

Proactively identify missing elements of the processes and engage with the domain experts to update the processes

Support documentation of processes and development of job and processes descriptions / visualizations

Communicate processes (‘how we work’) across the organization

Facilitate maintenance and improvement of processes based on inter- and intra-organizational lessons learned, innovations and developments in the field

Support digitalization of the organization so that tools allow execution of the defined processes

Additional responsibilities

Recommend plan of work for development, maintenance and improvement of the processes

Recommend (and perform) communication plan of the processes

Decide on model standards (in addition to BP standard)

Decide on the facilitation plan for working with process owners and domain experts

Provide input on process modelling, documentation and visualization tools requirements

Provide input on digitalization of processes

Provide input on knowledge and information organization and management

Qualifications & Experience

Master’s (bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience

Understanding of, and ability to demonstrate experience of Process Mapping. Process detailing, process implementation for Production and Operations. Top-down approach.

Minimum 8+ years’ experience in Process Mapping/ Workflow Analyst.

Must have experience in Process Mapping tools like ARIS/ ARIS Connect/ SAP Signavio.

Good communication skills and stakeholder management.

Approaches

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment.

Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.