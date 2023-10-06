Workflow Head

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Business Support Group



Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to provide comprehensive internal consultancy across BP around business process improvement, contributing to strategic development for the discipline, engaging with a broad range of stakeholders to understand their requirements and driving development of sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements to support delivery of business goals.



Role syopsis

The role is accountable for the standards and toolset to develop coordinated workflows and process mining models across P&O. Sets the vision and priorities for the field in coordination with the value chains/enablers. Lead the Workflow Specialists and Process Mining Specialists to deliver standardized ways of working and key insights on execution of work.

Key accountabilities

Deliver the accountabilities of the field manager role which includes but is not limited to: performance reviews, deployment of members and career mentoring technical support and guidance across the team(s) promote consistency and technical standards across field act as a resource for deep technical expertise for team members build leadership capability across the team with a focus on driving value

Partner with Value Chain Unit Leads and Enablers to prioritize the backlog and deliver a program of work focused on the highest value work

Engage across P&O to drive standard ways of working between production and refining

Engage across P&O to provide transparency of driven processes and identify and support improvement initiatives

Review and improve functionality, user experience and engagement for current tool set.

Maintain the relationship with toolset vendors

Bachelors Degree or relevant technical subject area with 18 years of experience



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



