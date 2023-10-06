Workflow Specialist

Entity:Finance
Responsible for providing advanced internal consultancy across BP around business process improvement, engaging with project and business teams to understand their requirements, analyzing and measuring the effectiveness of existing business processes and developing sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.