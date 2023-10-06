Workflow Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced internal consultancy across BP around business process improvement, engaging with project and business teams to understand their requirements, analyzing and measuring the effectiveness of existing business processes and developing sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements.



Job Description:

Job Description

Facilitate development, documentation, communication, maintenance and improvement of processes defining ‘how we work’ to support process-based management of operations.

Responsibilities:

Engage with process owners and relevant subject matter experts to define P&O processes.

Facilitate integration of P&O processes, clear definition of interfaces and elimination of duplications and conflicts between processes

Facilitate integration of P&O processes with other BP processes

Proactively identify missing elements of the processes and engage with the subject matter experts to update the processes.

Support documentation of processes and development of job and processes descriptions / visualizations

Communicate processes (‘how we work’) across the organization.

Facilitate maintenance and improvement of processes based on inter- and intra-organizational lessons learned, innovations and developments in the field.

Support digitalization of the organization so that tools allow execution of the defined processes.

Responsible:

Draft process related change request into a workflow (F.6.4.2.060)

Develop / update process model (F.6.4.2.100)

Summary decision rights

Recommend plan of work for development, maintenance and improvement of the processes

Recommend (and perform) communication plan of the processes.

Decide on model standards (in addition to BP standard)

Decide on the facilitation plan for working with process owners and subject matter experts.

Provide input on process modelling, documentation and visualization tools requirements.

Provide input on digitalization of processes.

Provide input on knowledge and information organization and management.

Responsibilities (RACI):

P&O Requirements Governance

L4_F.6.4.2_GOO_v2.1_GOO BP Requirements Governance-Develop, change, retire BP requirements.

Education:

Bachelor's Degree or relevant technical discipline

Qualification in modelling, simulation, visualization



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.