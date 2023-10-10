Workforce Concerns Program Case Management Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

The purpose of the Workforce Concerns Program (WCP) and the BI Function is to ensure that concerns raised by the workforce are handled appropriately, consistently and investigated (when needed) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. The WCP and BI work closely with E&C and subject matter experts from partner functions to ensure that concerns are resolved, and lessons are learned and shared where applicable.



The WCP team is accountable for effectively and efficiently managing all cases captured in the Case Management System (CMS). This includes enquiries and concerns raised through the employee concerns helpline (OpenTalk) and matters escalated to Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (ECLs) who are accountable in each business to manage this process. The WCP team actively promotes timely handling and resolution of these concerns and has a shared responsibility with the BI investigation team for building and maintaining relationships with ECLs to ensure quality and compliance with related policies.



The WCP Case Management Advisor will be responsible for managing/handling assigned employee concerns and related cases from submission to closure. They will also work closely with the BI investigation teams, ECLs, E&C Regional Advisors and Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (ECLs) who have accountability for local concerns activities.



The WCP Case Management Advisor drives efficient and effective resolution of these cases while ensuring communications with the workforce who have raised concerns, referred to as concerned individuals (CIs), are occurring. This is an important role supporting the management of employee concerns and the associated risks.



Management and oversight of interactions and communications with the CIs to ensure responsiveness. Oversight and maintenance of records in CMS to ensure conformance to the requirements of the Management of Concerns and Investigations policy.

Management of an assigned portfolio of businesses and functions, the evaluation of new submissions entered through the OpenTalk system and performance of an initial case triage. This triage is undertaken to determine the most appropriate way to manage a concern. The triage conversation may involve other SMEs and may result in referring the case to the relevant BI Investigation team, or to the ECL to resolve either by local investigation or by undertaking other management action.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with functional partners such as E&C managers, P&C, S&OR and BP Legal and advising on case management processes. Provision of support to the BI Investigation teams in overseeing local investigations, as requested.



Monitoring case cycle times to drive timely resolution of concerns and escalating to management if needed. Review of outcomes of local concerns management for consistency, rigor and tracking any remedial actions, including process improvements and, where appropriate, disciplinary outcomes.

Development of a strong network across his/her assigned businesses and functions to provide effective liaison for the management of concerns and responses to enquiries.



Relevant work experience in supporting the business and managing stakeholders



Role model BP’s beliefs and help embed our code



Strong capability in exercising sound judgment particularly in areas of ambiguity



