Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Workforce Lead

Workforce Lead

Workforce Lead

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147651BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Incumbent will be responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business insights and operational assurance.Will also need to Create, publish & upgrade WFM dashboards at macro and micro level. Design & publish employee performance reports with real-time scorecard ratings. Forecasting workload, determining production capacity, developing staffing and scheduling scenarios, and monitoring performance to meet service levels through working with large multi-locational teams. Will be responsible for Seat Utilizations, Staff schedules, Real Time adherence, Absence Management. Provides reliable workforce data, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders. Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies.

Job Purpose
The role will have responsibilities manage workforce operations across the customer vertical. This includes the maintenance of standard MIS reports, work schedules, capacity plans, hiring & ramp up plans and monthly scorecards. This is an individual contributor role working an enabler for the entire function across all geographies.

The role will be internal facing & will be largely responsible for internal stakeholders.
Key Accountabilities

  • Create, publish & upgrade WFM dashboards at macro and micro level
  • Design & publish employee performance reports with real-time scorecard ratings
  • Forecasting workload, determining production capacity, developing staffing and scheduling scenarios, and monitoring performance to meet service levels through working with large multi-locational teams
  • Experience of working with Genesys, Business Objects & SalesForce a plus
  • Expected to have knowledge of capacity planning tools like erlang, workload models
  • Experience is managing transaction-based, HC based, seasonal volume based, voice and non-voice
  • Will be responsible for Seat Utilizations, Staff schedules, Real Time adherence, Absence Management
  • Provides reliable workforce data, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders
  • RFP solutioning and new business contract validation capacity/ workforce/production perspective
  • Planning for short & long-term business ramps including seasonal peaks and troughs
  • Must be able to work specific shifts and have ability to work across various time zones and regions
  • Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies
Education and Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree with 8-10 years of overall experience with 3-5 years managing workforce management activities
  • Experience in managing stakeholders at different levels
  • Experience in performance management
  • Understanding of Customer Service Metrics
  • Be a team player and enjoy working with people

Incumbent will be responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business insights and operational assurance.Will also need to Create, publish & upgrade WFM dashboards at macro and micro level. Design & publish employee performance reports with real-time scorecard ratings. Forecasting workload, determining production capacity, developing staffing and scheduling scenarios, and monitoring performance to meet service levels through working with large multi-locational teams. Will be responsible for Seat Utilizations, Staff schedules, Real Time adherence, Absence Management. Provides reliable workforce data, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders. Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies.

Apply Search all jobs at bp