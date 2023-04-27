Workforce Lead

Incumbent will be responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business insights and operational assurance.Will also need to Create, publish & upgrade WFM dashboards at macro and micro level. Design & publish employee performance reports with real-time scorecard ratings. Forecasting workload, determining production capacity, developing staffing and scheduling scenarios, and monitoring performance to meet service levels through working with large multi-locational teams. Will be responsible for Seat Utilizations, Staff schedules, Real Time adherence, Absence Management. Provides reliable workforce data, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders. Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies.
Job Purpose
The role will have responsibilities manage workforce operations across the customer vertical. This includes the maintenance of standard MIS reports, work schedules, capacity plans, hiring & ramp up plans and monthly scorecards. This is an individual contributor role working an enabler for the entire function across all geographies.
The role will be internal facing & will be largely responsible for internal stakeholders.
Key Accountabilities
Incumbent will be responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business insights and operational assurance.Will also need to Create, publish & upgrade WFM dashboards at macro and micro level. Design & publish employee performance reports with real-time scorecard ratings. Forecasting workload, determining production capacity, developing staffing and scheduling scenarios, and monitoring performance to meet service levels through working with large multi-locational teams. Will be responsible for Seat Utilizations, Staff schedules, Real Time adherence, Absence Management. Provides reliable workforce data, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders. Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies.