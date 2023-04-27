Workforce Lead

Job summary

Incumbent will be responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business insights and operational assurance.Will also need to Create, publish & upgrade WFM dashboards at macro and micro level. Design & publish employee performance reports with real-time scorecard ratings. Forecasting workload, determining production capacity, developing staffing and scheduling scenarios, and monitoring performance to meet service levels through working with large multi-locational teams. Will be responsible for Seat Utilizations, Staff schedules, Real Time adherence, Absence Management. Provides reliable workforce data, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders. Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies.

Job Purpose

The role will have responsibilities manage workforce operations across the customer vertical. This includes the maintenance of standard MIS reports, work schedules, capacity plans, hiring & ramp up plans and monthly scorecards. This is an individual contributor role working an enabler for the entire function across all geographies.



The role will be internal facing & will be largely responsible for internal stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities

Create, publish & upgrade WFM dashboards at macro and micro level

Design & publish employee performance reports with real-time scorecard ratings

Forecasting workload, determining production capacity, developing staffing and scheduling scenarios, and monitoring performance to meet service levels through working with large multi-locational teams

Experience of working with Genesys, Business Objects & SalesForce a plus

Expected to have knowledge of capacity planning tools like erlang, workload models

Experience is managing transaction-based, HC based, seasonal volume based, voice and non-voice

Will be responsible for Seat Utilizations, Staff schedules, Real Time adherence, Absence Management

Provides reliable workforce data, metrics & analytics that help optimize a sustainable workforce & drive fact-based decisions by Business Leaders

RFP solutioning and new business contract validation capacity/ workforce/production perspective

Planning for short & long-term business ramps including seasonal peaks and troughs

Must be able to work specific shifts and have ability to work across various time zones and regions

Exposure and experience with six sigma methodologies

Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree with 8-10 years of overall experience with 3-5 years managing workforce management activities

Experience in managing stakeholders at different levels

Experience in performance management

Understanding of Customer Service Metrics

Be a team player and enjoy working with people

