This bpx Workplace Analyst will provide information technology support to bpx staff in the Denver & Houston offices and occasionally across the bpx enterprise. This role requires the ability to work with geographically distributed technology services staff, technology vendors and other Workplace Analysts to provide Level 1 and Level 2 support, including PC migrations and break-fixes, mobile device support, printer support, AV troubleshooting, network gear installations, hardware replacements, Office 365 support, and local area network (LAN) support. This bpx Workplace Analyst will provide excellent executive customer service and patiently work with customers who are facing challenges with their hardware or software and be able to use problem solving and critical thinking abilities to identify logical solutions to various hardware and software issues.
