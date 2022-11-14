Job summary

This bpx Workplace Analyst will provide information technology support to bpx staff in the Denver & Houston offices and occasionally across the bpx enterprise. This role requires the ability to work with geographically distributed technology services staff, technology vendors and other Workplace Analysts to provide Level 1 and Level 2 support, including PC migrations and break-fixes, mobile device support, printer support, AV troubleshooting, network gear installations, hardware replacements, Office 365 support, and local area network (LAN) support. This bpx Workplace Analyst will provide excellent executive customer service and patiently work with customers who are facing challenges with their hardware or software and be able to use problem solving and critical thinking abilities to identify logical solutions to various hardware and software issues.

Key Accountabilities Provide Level 1 and Level 2 support to bpx staff in-person or remotely

Provide desktop support (all levels) to a variety of end users using various troubleshooting skills

Provide general technology support to bpx staff, to include user account creation, email account setup, AV support, mobile device support and printer support

Coordinate the troubleshooting of issues with the bpx Service Desk through ServiceNow (SNOW)

Set up desktop computers and laptops, install operating systems and software and connect hardware to networks

Provide recommendations to bpx staff on how to improve business processes, security, and hardware & software offerings Essential Education: Degree or equivalent experience in computer science or other STEM-related fields Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Extensive knowledge of computer software, operating systems, hardware and networks

Experience with Microsoft Office 365 applications, software as a service (SaaS) protocols, and cyber security protocols

Experience working with a technology service desk, preferably through ServiceNow

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent problem solving and critical thinking skills

Able to work with a team to solve problems or independently to identify solutions

Be experienced in successfully providing professional and courteous customer service

Possess or willing to obtain relevant certifications for desktop support

Self-starter with commercial mindset to improve overall business performance

Analytical prowess to leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise every day Desirable criteria In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate: Ability resolve conflict, correct miscommunications, handle feedback, and integrate ideas across different departments.

Empathetic and asset-focused when crafting solutions: effective listener who identifies solutions that are intuitive and improve end user experience

Ability to be flexible and adapt to changing priorities, tasks, and deadlines.

Ability to pass background checks and work in a secure workspace.

Effective Communicator: Ability to communicate concisely and accurately across an entire organization

Strong interpersonal skills (to include problem solving and knowledge sharing) and ability to maintain cooperative working relationships and to foster and encourage teamwork.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly.

Additional Information

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)?

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

$82,091 - $139,359