Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Workplace Analyst

Workplace Analyst

Workplace Analyst

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142872BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

This bpx Workplace Analyst will provide information technology support to bpx staff in the Denver & Houston offices and occasionally across the bpx enterprise. This role requires the ability to work with geographically distributed technology services staff, technology vendors and other Workplace Analysts to provide Level 1 and Level 2 support, including PC migrations and break-fixes, mobile device support, printer support, AV troubleshooting, network gear installations, hardware replacements, Office 365 support, and local area network (LAN) support. This bpx Workplace Analyst will provide excellent executive customer service and patiently work with customers who are facing challenges with their hardware or software and be able to use problem solving and critical thinking abilities to identify logical solutions to various hardware and software issues.

Key Accountabilities

  • Provide Level 1 and Level 2 support to bpx staff in-person or remotely
  • Provide desktop support (all levels) to a variety of end users using various troubleshooting skills
  • Provide general technology support to bpx staff, to include user account creation, email account setup, AV support, mobile device support and printer support
  • Coordinate the troubleshooting of issues with the bpx Service Desk through ServiceNow (SNOW)
  • Set up desktop computers and laptops, install operating systems and software and connect hardware to networks
  • Provide recommendations to bpx staff on how to improve business processes, security, and hardware & software offerings

Essential Education:

  • Degree or equivalent experience in computer science or other STEM-related fields

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Extensive knowledge of computer software, operating systems, hardware and networks
  • Experience with Microsoft Office 365 applications, software as a service (SaaS) protocols, and cyber security protocols
  • Experience working with a technology service desk, preferably through ServiceNow
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent problem solving and critical thinking skills
  • Able to work with a team to solve problems or independently to identify solutions
  • Be experienced in successfully providing professional and courteous customer service
  • Possess or willing to obtain relevant certifications for desktop support
  • Self-starter with commercial mindset to improve overall business performance
  • Analytical prowess to leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise every day

Desirable criteria

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Ability resolve conflict, correct miscommunications, handle feedback, and integrate ideas across different departments.
  • Empathetic and asset-focused when crafting solutions: effective listener who identifies solutions that are intuitive and improve end user experience
  • Ability to be flexible and adapt to changing priorities, tasks, and deadlines.
  • Ability to pass background checks and work in a secure workspace.
  • Effective Communicator: Ability to communicate concisely and accurately across an entire organization
  • Strong interpersonal skills (to include problem solving and knowledge sharing) and ability to maintain cooperative working relationships and to foster and encourage teamwork.
  • Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly.

Additional Information

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $82,091 - $139,359
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

Apply Search all jobs at bp