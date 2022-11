Job summary

As bp reinvents to drive towards a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, sustainable, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.



The Workplace team are accountable for managing the end-to-end property lifecycle for bp’s corporate office portfolio. Operating in 50 plus countries and over 100 diverse locations, the team are central to the transformation of the workplace experience and the associated services. The team have an ambitious transformation agenda across our key locations. The Workplace vision is to create and curate safe, net-zero workplaces that our people love and that help us think, work, and connect together, wherever we are in the world.



The Global Workplace team sits within the People & Culture entity in bp. The team comprises of global Subject Matter Experts and Regional delivery teams who together work with the business to develop and deliver services and solutions complemented by our service partners.





About the role:

As the successful candidate, you will:

Have primary responsibility to produce workplace research and for the presentation of that data in a compelling way

Track and analyse all aspects of commercial real estate market, economic drivers, demographics

Work with third party suppliers to obtain the latest market insights and research and then apply that research to the bp workplace and ways of working

Understand prevailing trends and gain insights into news ways of working, in particular hybrid working and any new global emerging trends

Create compelling presentations of data to collecting and analysing data

Assist in the production of compelling and high-quality senior stakeholder workplace strategic presentations

Be passionate about what drives their city, economy, and commercial real estate

Develop best practice for inputs and reporting on all bp real estate metrics across the global organisation

What you will deliver:

Work with third party suppliers to identify trends and understand economic and real estate market drivers that relate to and impact workplace and ways of working

Analyse market data to identify trends and produce high quality research papers and insights

Produce regular, high quality workplace research for dissemination to senior stakeholders to support strategic decision making

Present market insights and conditions as needed and requested to other workplace teams

Create compelling visualisations and provide meaningful insights on local market data, trends and drivers as well as develop and share best practice standards

Monitor and reporting on emerging workplace trends



What you will need to be successful:

Educated to university degree level



As the successful candidate, it would also be essential that you have:

Experience of working in Real Estate and/or Workplace

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful mindset whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Knowledge of real estate technologies and capabilities

Outstanding presentation skills

Excellent organisational skills



It would be desirable that you have:

Ability to respond efficiently and effectively in a continuously changing environment

Confident mindset with ability to take ownership and lead by example

Good communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Previously worked with the Vested methodology

Experience of working globally or in a multi-country setting, with cultural awareness

Experience in data management, complex reporting

Experience data mining and management





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Apply now!