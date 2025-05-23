Workplace Reporting and Insights Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

People, Culture & Communications



Business Support Group



The Business Integration and Planning team sits within the People, Culture and Communications entity in bp. Business Integration and Planning is accountable for the centralized activity of planning and performance management across both Global Workplace and PC&C.

In line with this, the key activities include Owning the value and performance management framework, Embedding the planning and prioritization, providing subject-matter-expert investment governance and Optimizing delivery.

The purpose of this role is to own the delivery of Workplace reporting for the PC&C Workplace Organization.

Work with the wider P&C Workplace organization and key vendors to plan and complete substantial aspects of major projects/processes and includes resource co-ordination, progress tracking and goal attainment across reporting of the Workplace Portfolio and workload.

Develop positive working relationships within smaller technology teams to ensure tools are implemented to be able to perform related data, both technologically driven and anecdotal, across all geographies, to deliver consistent reporting, globally across and workload.

Identifies and presents proposals on the direction recommended to achieve short-term goals across areas of improvement in services through data tracking and monitoring of performance on an ongoing basis.

Contributes to the development and design of a suite of reporting tools to help support bp’s real estate ambitions including occupancy data, space usage and cost metrics through agreed strategies and policies.

Own ongoing communications regarding performance across several collaborator groups at all levels of the organization through positive working relationships.

Develop and implement key performance metrics for the global real estate portfolio including value tracking, operational and financial performance at least annually and wider organizational impacts.

Work with regional contacts, both internal and external, through positive relationships with a variety of people within a small team, to develop and implement a data lake of real estate data including occupancy, lease data, headcount, operational performance and financial with ongoing review and refinement.

Build and maintain dashboards and reporting tools to advise key decision makers on opportunities, on the impact of decisions, and progress against strategic goals with a primary focus on implementation.

Partner with both the workplace team and the wider business to understand their reporting needs and the questions that they are looking to answer, providing relevant and specific expertise to diagnose, investigate and overcome problems.

Drive an annual review and standardization in Workplace related reporting ensuring consistency and accuracy in the reports we publish by following defined policies requiring some judgement.

As the Reporting SMEs support the Workplace organization in building capability and awareness across the workplace organization to achieve short-term objectives on an ongoing basis.

Identify areas to contribute, regionally or globally, looking at trends and patterns, both internally and within the Workplace function, providing standard methodology advice and guidance.

Assist in the production of cases to support projects with insights and data, and to measure impact upon completion

Line manager of two analysts; managing, supervising and coordinating their activities.

Contributes to the development of annual plans and budgets of a small team.

Expected to challenge existing situations and to contribute to the development of expertise in one's specialty and to the definition of expected company standards.

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred in one of the following fields: Project management, Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering or related field

Extensive knowledge of managing process efficiency, data quality, Dealing with large and sophisticated data sets.

Experience of data visualization tools (PowerBi, Tableau)

Project management experience.

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures, driving an inquisitive yet respectful attitude whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Ability to apply real world commercial narratives to underling data sets.

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style.

Ability to respond efficiently and effectively in a continuously changing environment

Confident individual who takes ownership of issues and ensures tasks are completed to a high standard with attention to detail.

Outstanding team member engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high EQ

Experience of working globally, in a matrix organization or in a multi-country setting, with cultural awareness

Experience of working within corporate real estate.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



