Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Sitting within bp Technology, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function which delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and handle security barriers to ensure bp’s business activity can be conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise.

The Workplace Security Projects Assistant (WSPA) role exists to deliver local assistance and oversight across all aspects of security for Workplace projects across the Asia Pacific (AsPac) region with an initial emphasis on the India portfolio. The WSPA will assist with security input across a range of Workplace projects, closely supervising progress of design, liaising with design engineers, coordinating budget input and ensuring integrators implement security barriers in accordance with bp’s requirements and mentorship. Subject Matter Expertise (SME) input for technical security and physical security guidance will be delivered as the need arises, in compliance with bp’s Security Reference Document (SRD).

The WSPA will attend project meetings and ensure Security requirements are being met, produce analytical reporting, and ensure information flow from local project teams goes back to the Workplace Security Project Manager (WSPM) for oversight. The WSPA will build positive relationships within the Workplace Project team and with each of security design engineers and security technology integrators used across the region, influencing initial input into Workplace and other Security projects regionally. At each stage of the project, the WSPA will identify efficient delivery processes and ensure the smooth hand over to the appropriate bp Business Security Manager (BSM) and Cluster or Country Security Manager (CSM).

The role will be a key part of the ISC Workplace Security Team.

Key Accountabilities:

The WSPA will deliver oversight and management of security design and budget input into a portfolio of works at bp Workplace sites, across the Asia Pacific region, focusing initially on India. The role will hold central oversight of delivery targets, deadlines and budgets, coordinating work between third party design engineers, third party integrators and bp Workplace at their designated management company.

The role will ensure the required technical security expertise is provided in a timely manner, ensuring the appropriate bp Security input and oversight is in place so technical solutions are designed, implemented and delivered in line with bp policy and requirements as laid out in the Security Reference Document (SRD).

Drive accountability of selected design engineers, integrators and equipment providers, stepping-in to maintain delivery if projects are at risk of issues or blockers and ensuring the WSPM is kept updated.

Evaluate security project management processes on a regular basis and identify areas where KPIs are not met or on track, by holding regular reviews and developing solutions to optimize. This will include verifying if improvement initiatives are delivering according to plan and coordinating corrective measures where vital.

Produce and present management reports for the WSPM, ensuring the reports are supported by data and using metrics to improve delivery with a view to recommending improvement measures to be taken and sharing best practice with other members of the Security team as the need arises.

Externally, build relationships with law enforcement, local government and industry peers, attending meetings with relevant government and law enforcement groups and to represent bp at industry groups as required.

The WSPA will demonstrate the highest levels of honesty and integrity, ensuring their behavior with contractors and third parties present no conflict of interest.

Education:

Secondary school education and a further education qualification in security.

A project management qualification.

The role holder must be able to speak and write English to a high standard with an emphasis on clarity and persuasive oral negotiation.

Essential Experience:

The successful candidate must be capable of participating in robust project meetings, ensure that their voice is heard, and they are recognized at the bp Security Subject Matter Expert (SME).

They will have experience of successfully delivering project management across multiple projects simultaneously, demonstrating the ability to dip in and out of each project as required, while maintaining operational oversight.

They will be adept at managing third party design teams and ensuring those third parties manage their own sub-contractors in the best interests of bp and deliver to the project requirements they are engaged on.

The candidate will have knowledge of security technology solutions and understand emerging solutions in this area. This will allow them to bring their technical expertise to bear when overseeing technical security designs for bp Workplace projects, to include, but not limited to cloud-based solutions, cctv, access control and management/monitoring systems.

The candidate should also have expertise in risk management, conducting risk assessments and implementing security barrier improvement plans, with an understanding of project management strategies designed to ensure projects remain on time and on budget.

The candidate will have experience with the creation of budgets and business cases, to support expenditure and have a successful track record of interacting with managers, building consensus and influencing decision making. The candidate will be comfortable participating in site level leadership team meetings and have experience working with local and national enforcement agencies.

Desirable:

Membership of an appropriate professional security body (e.g. The Security Institute or ASIS).

Experience of conducting investigations, preferably into fraud or misconduct issues.

Additional:

We offer flexible working conditions and you will run your diary to incorporate international travel when you need to.

We offer flexible working conditions and you will run your diary to incorporate international travel when you need to.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

