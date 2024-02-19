Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and handle security barriers to ensure bp’s business can be conducted securely.

As Workplace Security Projects Manager, you will deliver leadership, optimisation and oversight of security workplace projects globally.

You will lead a portfolio of projects and activity, ensuring security input is coordinated into bp’s selected site upgrades and provide oversight of security technology which bp utilises. To deliver long term planning effectiveness and efficiencies, you will collaborate closely with the wider ISC network to ensure conformity across all operating regions.

You will build positive relationships within each of the ISC Leadership teams, bp Workplace and the wider business. As projects progress, you will work together with the appropriate Regional Security Senior Manager’s team, to hand over ongoing management responsibilities.

You will be the team's security technology lead and ensure strategy and policy is coordinated across ISC and in keeping with bp's direction of travel, specifically with Innovation and Engineering (I&E).

You will form an integral part of the bp Security team and will report directly to the ISC Global Energy Transition Security Senior Manager.

What you will do:

With our support, lead the security input for, and management of, a global portfolio of security works across bp sites worldwide.

Hold central oversight of regional delivery, targets, and budgets, as well as efficient and effective communications between the bp Workplace Projects Team, bp Security Team and external security integrators.

Deliver structure and process into the Security element of project delivery and provide leadership to ensure project optimisation.

Create efficiencies and optimise security project processes, delivering security input into emerging projects to secure the required budget.

Provide oversight of security technology used across bp, but expertise will be on hand to assist you when delivering technical advice, so solutions are successfully completed and in line with policy.

Evaluate processes on a regular basis, including identification of areas where meaningful metrics are not met, holding regular reviews, and delivering solutions. Verify if improvement initiatives are delivering according to plan, coordinating corrective measures where needed.

Lead on the formulation of security technology policy, practice, and operating procedures, to enable continuous improvement and development. This includes technical input for security documentation to ensure standardisation and future technologies are included.

Provide knowledge on the implementation of technical security measures to include CCTV, access control and management systems.

Produce and present data driven management reports and use metrics to improve analysis of process change and delivery.

Participate in site, national and international level leadership team (LT) meetings, interacting and influencing senior leaders to ensure a clear position on security related endeavours.

What you will bring:

A successful track record of interacting with senior level managers, building consensus, and influencing decision making to drive accountability of senior level leaders within the bp Security LT.

Successful portfolio management experience across multi-site operational areas will be critical to your success in this role, with a demonstrable understanding of security technology, including (but not limited to) cloud-based solutions, CCTV, access control and management/monitoring systems.

A detailed understanding of program management strategies to ensure projects remain on time and on budget. Experience with the creation of budgets and reasoning to support expenditure and capital project management will be needed.

Expertise in risk management, conducting risk assessments and implementing security barrier improvement plans will be useful.

Experience working with local and national security agencies.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.