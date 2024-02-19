Job Family Group:HSSE Group
Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and handle security barriers to ensure bp’s business can be conducted securely.
As Workplace Security Projects Manager, you will deliver leadership, optimisation and oversight of security workplace projects globally.
You will lead a portfolio of projects and activity, ensuring security input is coordinated into bp’s selected site upgrades and provide oversight of security technology which bp utilises. To deliver long term planning effectiveness and efficiencies, you will collaborate closely with the wider ISC network to ensure conformity across all operating regions.
You will build positive relationships within each of the ISC Leadership teams, bp Workplace and the wider business. As projects progress, you will work together with the appropriate Regional Security Senior Manager’s team, to hand over ongoing management responsibilities.
You will be the team's security technology lead and ensure strategy and policy is coordinated across ISC and in keeping with bp's direction of travel, specifically with Innovation and Engineering (I&E).
You will form an integral part of the bp Security team and will report directly to the ISC Global Energy Transition Security Senior Manager.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.