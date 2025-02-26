Workplace - Senior Change Manager

Job summary

You will work with

As bp simplifies across the organization, personal and team productivity becomes crucial to reduce non-value add activities. This role empowers people to utilize productivity and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, OneNote, Whiteboard, Power Platform, Copilot, and more. You'll be part of a team passionate about learning, community engagement, coaching, and innovation with the latest products and features.

In this role, you'll lead the creation and delivery of learning content in various formats to cater to different learning styles. You'll plan and host virtual and onsite community events to increase visibility and expand the community. You'll handle productivity support tickets to help users overcome problems and find opportunities for streamlining and automating tasks. Innovation is key, as you'll demonstrate automation and AI to simplify and streamline processes.

Let me tell you about the role

The Change Manager drives the success of large-scale transformations by ensuring that the organization is equipped to embrace new ways of working. This role plays a critical part in enabling teams to adapt to shifts in structure, processes, and tools, aligning team members around a shared vision for change and creating strategies and roadmaps that add clarity and focus. By fostering engagement, building trust, and creating conditions for sustained adoption, the Change Manager accelerates the realization of business value and positions the organization for long-term success in a dynamic, global environment.

What you will deliver

Change management strategy: Design and plan high-level approaches to organizational change that align with business objectives. Analyze organizational context to tailor change approaches, define clear objectives, understand the scope and scale of transformation, identify affected parties, and assess potential impacts. Build comprehensive transformation roadmaps and frameworks that provide clarity, prioritize key activities, and ensure alignment with organizational goals.

Project and programme management: Develop and implement detailed project plans, including schedules, budgets, resource allocation, and delivery roadmaps. Use appropriate methodologies to deliver projects on time, within budget, and at the desired quality. Coordinate across teams to ensure project alignment with bp’s strategic objectives.

Engagement and training: Deliver sophisticated cross-functional engagement plans and global multi-channel communication campaigns to drive awareness and adoption. Ensure all parties are informed and engaged throughout the change process. Define and implement comprehensive training approaches for new processes, platforms, products, and features to ensure teams are well-prepared and confident in new ways of working.

Metrics and analytics: Identify, develop, implement and track metrics that measure the impact of change, for use in understanding performance against targets, industry peers, competitors and objectives.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Proven experience in leading large-scale change management initiatives, preferably within a global organization.

Strong understanding of change management principles, methodologies, and tools.

Excellent communication and engagement skills.

Ability to develop and implement effective training programs.

Experience with digital tools and technology for metrics and analytics.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Mastery in Microsoft Teams and related integrations to improve the utilization of available features, ensuring seamless communication and collaboration.

Proficient in managing information using SharePoint and OneDrive, with a comprehensive understanding of data policies and governance.

Advanced proficiency in M365 products including Outlook, OneNote, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms, and Planner, ensuring optimal use of these tools to enhance productivity.

Expert in Power Automate, capable of designing, implementing, and optimizing complex automated workflows to streamline business processes and improve efficiency.

Highly skilled in Power Apps, with the ability to develop sophisticated no-code/low-code applications that support team activities, enhance business processes, and deliver significant business value.

Experienced in Power BI, with the ability to create, customize, and interpret data visualizations, reports, and dashboards to derive actionable insights and support data-driven decision-making.

Demonstrates an innovative and creative approach, proactively seeking opportunities to push boundaries and implement innovative solutions.

Experienced in designing and delivering engaging learning content tailored to various audiences and skill levels, ensuring clear and enjoyable learning experiences.

Possesses strong interpersonal skills, capable of effectively communicating with both technical and non-technical audiences across all levels of the organization.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Desirable Requirements:

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience designing and delivering learning content to a variety of audiences and skill levels in a clear, enjoyable, and engaging way.

At this level, the Change Manager demonstrates proficiency in leading change management initiatives independently. They deliver change management plans and coordinate stakeholder engagement efforts to ensure alignment and adoption. While focused on delivery, they also start contributing to the development of broader strategies and roadmaps. Collaboration with project teams and stakeholders is key to building trust and maintaining progress, and there is an emerging focus on mentoring team members in foundational change management practices. This combination of proficiency and change management skills enables them to handle complex projects and deliver high-quality results.

