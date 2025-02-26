Workplace - Service Designer

Entity:Technology
As a Service Designer at bp, you will craft the overall experience a user has with our services. This includes interactions, processes, and end-to-end experiences integrating multiple products or touch-points. You will connect the dots among business operations, technology, and people to deliver cohesive and effective experiences. Through thoughtful design, collaboration, and innovation, you’ll help bp build services that are intuitive, efficient, and ground-breaking, empowering both our customers and our teams.
At this level, the Service Designer demonstrates foundational knowledge in user research, service blueprinting, and holistic service design. They can complete tasks such as user research, creating simple service blueprints, and supporting cross-functional teams under general supervision. They understand the roles and priorities of other teams and can communicate clearly and professionally with stakeholders. While they may not yet lead collaboration initiatives, they reliably support team efforts and ensure their own deliverables are well-coordinated with the larger team’s objectives.
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
