Workplace Services Advisor

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future.
The Workplace Services Consultant team are responsible for managing all services in relation to the operations delivered within bp’s Workplaces. The Workplace Services team comprise of regional teams, under global leadership, who, in turn work with our Vested service partners to deliver day to day service. This role will work directly with the Workplace Consultant– SEA but will support the whole regional team in some of the activities
The role holder will:
Key Accountabilities