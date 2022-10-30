Workplace Services Advisor

Job summary

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future.



The Workplace Services Consultant team are responsible for managing all services in relation to the operations delivered within bp’s Workplaces. The Workplace Services team comprise of regional teams, under global leadership, who, in turn work with our Vested service partners to deliver day to day service. This role will work directly with the Workplace Consultant– SEA but will support the whole regional team in some of the activities



The role holder will:

Should have a indepth knowledge of workplace sevices and its functions, Should be capable of working together with other teams / functions

Should be working together with various teams and levels to propose and execute the offereing to suits both business and workplace needs.

Handle upcoming projects independtly right for conceptualization to execution by adhereing BP protocals

Contributes effectively in team environments and demonstrates awareness of relevant elements of other disciplines.

Should have a good market connect and should be good in communications (both internal / external)

Support the relationship with the Vested Workplace supplier teams, liaising with other bp business teams and attending operational governance meetings as required

Support the Workplace Services to produce robust financial reporting for the sites

Lead team (from our Vested patner) to achieve agreed objectives within well-defined boundaries.

Contributes to the inputs in defining the specification of projects/processes/procedures and by implementing agreed strategies and policies.

Should have analytical skills and whould be able interprets information and data to identify local trends and proposes improvements and actions

Should be able to align best practice guidance and recommendations through workplace services offerings

Maintain digital documentation (and documentation systems) to support operational management activities being carried out in a consistent, efficient and effective manner at respective business division / sites

Maintain documentation to ensure risk and performance issues are recorded and ensure that any further action is fully supported with accurate information

An important requirement is that the individual will become trained in the Vested methodology and ensure its adherence.

Key Accountabilities

Support the AsPac Workplace Services Team in the delivering appropriate workplace services, maintaining the highest operational quality level

Support the Workplace Services Vested partner in liaising with the Workplace Services team in order to manage daily operations

Ensure all bp governance related requirements are documented, in relation to Workplace Services in AsPac

Assist in the preparation of scheduled budgets, producing standardised reports as required

Support transformation teams in AsPac to implement the Vested workplace services solution at first generation sites

Ensure AsPac legislation, standards and practices (HSSE etc.) are captured within workplace related bp operations management systems, working with the Vested service partners to provide consistently high-quality data

Collaborate with Technology, HR and other Workplace and Change functions to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met

Promote Vested methodologies

Bachelor’s Degree in business administration or equivalent education.

Previous experience of high-level operational support, within a corporate real estate setting, with a diverse range of operations

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful mindset whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Previous experience of working within a global outsourced setting

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high Emotional Intelligence

Respectful of diverse cultures and perspectives and promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Able to travel between offices within South East Asia occasionally

Good knowledge of managing process efficiency, data quality, systems performance and development, project & programme management and change control, in particular with respect to implementing workplace services outsourcing initiatives

Confident individual who takes ownership and leads by example

Good communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Cultural awareness and language skills specific to region

At least 7 years of professional experience within property and workplace services in a large multinational organisation

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

Previously worked with the Vested methodology

Essential EducationEssential ExperienceDesirable Criteria