  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Workplace Services Consultant

Workplace Services Consultant

Workplace Services Consultant

  • Location Japan - Tokyo Roppongi
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141986BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the Real Estate Team with lease administration activities using sound technical capabilities to manage the day-to-day lease portfolio including communicating and building relationships with internal and external stakeholders, managing all elements of leasing, and managing the database for tracking of compliance and renewal requirements including preparing budgets and developing analytical reports.

The Workplace Services Consultant is responsible for managing all services in relation to the operations delivered within bp’s Workplaces. The Workplace Services team is made up of several regional teams, sitting under the global Workplace function, who work with our Vested service partners to deliver day to day service. This role will work directly with the Workplace Consultant– India but will support the whole regional team in some activities.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

  • Support the AsPac Workplace Services Team in delivering appropriate workplace services, maintaining the highest operational quality level
  • Support the Workplace Services Vested partner in liaising with the Workplace Services team in order to manage daily operations
  • Ensure all bp governance related requirements are documented, in relation to Workplace Services in AsPac
  • Assist in the preparation of scheduled budgets, producing standardised reports as required
  • Support transformation teams in AsPac to implement the Vested workplace services solution at first generation sites
  • Ensure AsPac legislation, standards and practices (Health and Safety etc.) are captured within workplace related bp operations management systems, working with the Vested service partners to provide consistently high-quality data
  • Collaborate with Technology, HR and other Workplace and Change functions to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met
  • Promote Vested methodologies
  • As Workplace CRM be the primary relationship holder with senior site leadership and other senior business leaders across the region.
  • Work across all the Workplace teams to ensure that the relevant SMEs are engaged to meet the business needs both current and future and to introduce the relevant SMEs as required.
  • To act as an escalation point for the businesses as required in region.
  • Ensure regular communication with the business leaders on all workplace activity
  • Ensure quality information and data is provided to the businesses in a timely manner to facilitate strategic decision making
REQUIREMENTS:
  • Previous experience of high-level operational support, within a corporate real estate setting, with a diverse range of operations
  • Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful mindset whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement
  • Previous experience of working within a global outsourced setting
  • Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding
  • Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills and building sustainable networks
  • Respectful of diverse cultures and perspectives, promoting innovation and continuous improvement

