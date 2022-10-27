Responsible for supporting the Real Estate Team with lease administration activities using sound technical capabilities to manage the day-to-day lease portfolio including communicating and building relationships with internal and external stakeholders, managing all elements of leasing, and managing the database for tracking of compliance and renewal requirements including preparing budgets and developing analytical reports.
The Workplace Services Consultant is responsible for managing all services in relation to the operations delivered within bp’s Workplaces. The Workplace Services team is made up of several regional teams, sitting under the global Workplace function, who work with our Vested service partners to deliver day to day service. This role will work directly with the Workplace Consultant– India but will support the whole regional team in some activities.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES: