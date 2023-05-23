Workplace Services Consultant Europe

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

People & Culture



Business Support Group



Focus on delivering appropriate workplace services in your area of continental Europe

Ensure the WS (Vested) partner’s autonomy and fulfil all the Vested bp governance requirements

Manage short- and medium-term operating plans and their associated annual spend

Actively influence senior business stakeholders to gain alignment for implementation and access to supporting resources locally

Manage performance, by seeking stakeholder and end user satisfaction input on regular basis

Ensure local legislation, standards and practices (HSSE etc.) are accurately captured in bp systems

Collaborate with Technology, P&C and other Workplace and Change SME functions to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met

Promote Vested methodologies

As Workplace CRM you are the primary relationship holder with senior site leadership

Work across all the Workplace teams to ensure that the relevant SMEs are engaged

Act as an escalation point for the businesses

Ensure regular communication with the business leaders on all workplace activity

Ensure quality information and data is provided to the businesses to facilitate strategic decision making

Uni or technical degree in Real Estate, Facilities Management or equivalent professional experience

Excellent English skills and fluent German skills are a must-have requirement

A successful track record of initiating, leading and managing multiple service functions

Leading and inspiring internal and outsourced partnerships and teams

Experience of leadership within property and workplace services

Previous experience of facilities & property management, preferably in a global enterprise

Proven experience of managing FM service contracts and in managing multi million dollar

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building sustainable networks

A team-oriented, agile working environment in which we promote and live diversity

Family-friendly, flexible, and mobile working options, 30 days of recreational leave and special work-life balance programs

Attractive remuneration and special benefits such as bonus and subsidized share programs, group accident insurance, company pension scheme, subsidized canteen/bistro, subsidized Aral fuel card

Flexible working options in the office and remotely (hybrid working)

Structured onboarding program incl. buddy support

Opportunity to build a long-term professional career (also internationally) and expand skills through a variety of internal and external development programs

Doubling of employees' private donations to charitable organizations, we reward voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; we also double this amount

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.