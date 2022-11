Job summary

To join our team in Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Focus on delivering appropriate workplace services in your area of continental Europe

Ensure the WS (Vested) partner’s autonomy and fulfil all the Vested bp governance requirements

Manage short- and medium-term operating plans and their associated annual spend

Actively influence senior business stakeholders to gain alignment for implementation and access to supporting resources locally

Manage performance, by seeking stakeholder and end user satisfaction input on regular basis

Ensure local legislation, standards and practices (HSSE etc.) are accurately captured in bp systems

Collaborate with Technology, P&C and other Workplace and Change SME functions to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met

Promote Vested methodologies

As Workplace CRM you are the primary relationship holder with senior site leadership

Work across all the Workplace teams to ensure that the relevant SMEs are engaged

Act as an escalation point for the businesses

Ensure regular communication with the business leaders on all workplace activity

Ensure quality information and data is provided to the businesses to facilitate strategic decision making

Uni or technical degree in Real Estate, Facilities Management or equivalent professional experience

Excellent English skills and fluent German skills are a must-have requirement

A successful track record of initiating, leading and managing multiple service functions

Leading and inspiring internal and outsourced partnerships and teams

Experience of leadership within property and workplace services

Previous experience of facilities & property management, preferably in a global enterprise

Proven experience of managing FM service contracts and in managing multi $m

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building sustainable networks