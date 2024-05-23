Workplace Services Consultant for USA and Canada

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner! The workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future.

The Workplace Services Consultant will:

Drive the implementation, execution, and monitoring of all the workplace operations in the USA and Canada

Manage the relationship with the Vested Workplace supplier team across the USA and Canada, working with other bp business teams to ensure service delivery.

Ensure safe, reliable and cost-effective spaces and operations, meeting all financial targets, providing robust financial management and reporting.

Ensure operational management activities are implemented in a consistent, efficient and effective manner in all locations while collaborating closely with other Workplace Services (WS) Consultants to ensure consistency of undertaking.

Ensure suppliers are effectively managed for both risk and performance purposes, in line with bp’s global policies, ensuring US and Canadian legislation is adhered to, and changes in legislation are captured and acted upon

Ensure appropriate governance is adhered to, with robust documentation and supporting management policies to manage Workplace risk.

An important requirement is that the individual will become trained to foundation level in the Vested methodology and ensure new team members receive adequate Vested training.

Be the initial Workplace relationship point of contact and responsible for forging and sustaining a positive relationship with the businesses based in your region. Be accountable for facilitating timely engagement with the relevant workplace SMEs across the property lifecycle to ensure that we meet current and future business needs.

Focus on delivering appropriate workplace services, maintaining the highest operational quality level.

Work with the vested partner to build a winning service delivery team of the highest quality.

Ensure the Workplace Services (Vested) partner’s autonomy in daily operations and refrain from interference in the day- to-day operational delivery. Fulfill all the Vested bp governance related requirements in the USA and Canada as the informed client.

Manage short- and medium-term operating plans and their associated annual spend, within plan.

Manage performance, by seeking partner and end user satisfaction input on regular basis, assisting the regional Senior Partner of Workplace Services in formulating strategic direction for Workplace Services from stakeholder groups.

Ensure the US and Canadian legislation, standards, and practices (HSSE etc.) are accurately captured within workplace related bp operations management systems, working with the Vested service partners to provide consistently high-quality data.

Collaborate with Technology, HR and other Workplace and Change functions to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met.

Promote Vested methodologies.

As the Workplace Services Consultant for the USA and Canada, be the primary relationship holder with senior site leadership and other senior business leaders across the region.

Work across all the Workplace teams to ensure that the relevant SMEs are engaged to meet the business needs and to introduce the relevant SMEs as required.

To act as an escalation point for the businesses as required in region.

Ensure regular communication with the business leaders on all workplace activity.