Workplace Services Coordinator

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Grade K



Job Description:

Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Facilities Coordinator to join our team and play a crucial role in supporting vendor management, proactive building checks, space planning, property management coordination, and ensuring safety across all building operations. As a Facilities Coordinator, you will be responsible for optimizing the efficiency, functionality, and safety of our corporate office facilities, contributing to a positive and productive work environment. Your dedication and expertise will play a vital role in creating a comfortable and secure work environment for our employees.

Key Accountabilities:

Vendor Management:

· Collaborate with procurement teams to source, onboard, and manage vendors for facility-related services, such as maintenance, repairs, cleaning, furniture, etc.

· Monitor vendor performance, track service contracts, and ensure timely completion of tasks to maintain the highest standards of facility upkeep.

· Review vendor invoices, validate expenses, and maintain accurate records of vendor work orders and transactions.

Proactive Building Checks:

· Conduct regular inspections of facilities with a safety-minded focus to identify & address maintenance and repair needs, ensuring a proactive approach to building upkeep.

· Address minor issues promptly and escalate complex matters to appropriate teams or vendors for resolution.

· Implement and maintain safety protocols and guidelines for building operations, including support for emergency procedures, fire drills, and evacuation plans.

Space Planning Support:

· Collaborate with department heads to understand space utilization needs and assist in creating efficient floor plans.

· Assist with office space allocation, reconfigurations, and seating arrangements to accommodate changing business requirements.

Property Management Coordination:

· Assist in liaising between the organization and property management companies, ensuring effective communication and coordination of building-related matters.

· Assist with lease management, rent payments, and renewal negotiations, as well as liaising with landlords on facility-related issues.

· Assist in creating and sharing communications on building-related activities to employees.

Documentation and Reporting:

· Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of facility-related activities, including maintenance schedules, vendor contracts, safety inspections, and incident reports.

· Generate regular reports and provide updates to management regarding facility status, safety compliance, and potential improvements.

Essential Education and Experience:

· Bachelor's degree in Facilities Management, Business Administration, or a related field (preferred)

· Minimum of 3+ years' experience in facilities coordination, property management, or a similar role, with a strong emphasis on vendor management and safety protocols.

· Knowledge of building operations, maintenance, and space planning principles.

· Strong communication (verbal and written), negotiation, and interpersonal skills for effective interaction with vendors, colleagues, and management.

· Proficiency in facility management software, Microsoft Office Suite, and other relevant tools.

· Exceptional organizational abilities with keen attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

· Problem-solving mindset with the ability to identify issues and implement practical solutions.

· Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and handle emergent situations.

Desirable Criteria:

· Mindset of safety first

· Innovative

· Performance driven

· Accountable, with ownership for activities and results

· Collaborative with strong communication skills

· Trustworthy and sensitive to confidential matters

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $60,000 - $90,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



