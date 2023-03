Job summary

The Workplace Services Consultant team are responsible for managing all services in relation to the operations delivered within bp’s Workplaces. The Workplace Services team comprise of regional teams, under global leadership, who, in turn work with our Vested service partners to deliver day to day service. This role will work directly with the Workplace Consultant– SEA but will support the whole regional team in some of the activities



The role holder will:

Should have a in-depth knowledge of workplace services and its functions (IFM, Planning & performance management, Real Estate management, Building management, Contract management, Workspace management, Project management, office risk & safety, storage management, travel/hotel&catering management, communication and sustainability).

Lead and develop the scope of work of facilities management services by integrating all services in one scope as a strategy to deliver best in class integrated facility services.

Should be working together with various teams and levels to propose and execute the offering to suits both business and workplace needs. Senior stakeholder engagement for Workplace strategy and services solutions.

Handle upcoming projects independently right for conceptualization to execution by adhering BP protocols

Contributes effectively in team environments and demonstrates awareness of relevant elements of other disciplines.

Should have a good market connect and should be good in communications (both internal / external)

Experience in working with SKK Migas/government officials in managing workplace services scope, budget , justifying Jakarta Workplace financials.

Support the relationship with the Vested Workplace supplier teams, liaising with other bp business teams and attending operational governance meetings as required

Support the Workplace Services to produce robust financial reporting for the sites

Lead team (from our Vested partner) to achieve agreed objectives within well-defined boundaries. Develop the scope of work

Contributes to the inputs in defining the specification of projects/processes/procedures and by implementing agreed strategies and policies.

Lead and manage the office related projects ( eg. re-stack, relocation, modification, reinstatement and etc) by defining the specification/processes/procedures and implementing agreed strategies and policies of the project. This includes engagement with Leaderships and staff, coordinate with the Interior designer, main contractor of electrical, HVAC, IT, multimedia, security, and all sub-contractor as well having good coordination with the building management.

Should have analytical skills and would be able interprets information and data to identify local trends and proposes improvements and actions

Should be able to align best practice guidance and recommendations through workplace services offerings

Maintain digital documentation (and documentation systems) to support operational management activities being carried out in a consistent, efficient, and effective manner at respective business division / sites

Maintain documentation to ensure risk and performance issues are recorded and ensure that any further action is fully supported with accurate information

The Vested methodology and ensure its adherence. PTK 007 (Indonesia Procurement training) required by SKK Migas (Government body) Greenship certification

An important requirement is that the individual will become trained in the following and ensure its adherence:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



Support the AsPac Workplace Services Team and Jakarta workplace in the delivering appropriate workplace services, maintaining the highest operational quality level

Manage & Support the Workplace Services Vested partner in liaising with the Workplace Services team to manage daily operations. Accountable in delivery of Jakarta Workplace Services.

Ensure all bp governance related requirements are documented, in relation to Workplace Services in AsPac

Responsible in preparation of budgets and standardized report as required.

Presenting and justifying the Workplace related scope and cost to Jakarta Leadership and SKK Migas.

Represent bp in the SKK Migas meetings and events.

Support transformation teams in AsPac to implement the Vested workplace services solution at first generation sites

Ensure AsPac legislation, standards, and practices (HSSE etc.) are captured within workplace related bp operations management systems, working with the Vested service partners to provide consistently high-quality data

Collaborate with Technology, HR and other Workplace and Change functions to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met.

Lead and implement new initiatives locally and global workplace

Championing and promote Vested methodologies.

At least 9 years of professional experience within property and workplace services in a large multinational organisation

Previous experience of high-level operational support, within a corporate real estate setting, with a diverse range of operations

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful mindset whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Previous experience of working within a global outsourced setting

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high Emotional Intelligence

Respectful of diverse cultures and perspectives and promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Strong Technical skills in managing Facilities Management operation, i.e. Planning &Performance Management, HSE standards & Office Crisis Management, Real Estate & Workplace Management, Office Project Management, Transportation & Travel, Business Services, Indonesia Procurement Standards.

Natural Soft skills in leading a service for up to 500 employees, almost c.50 in house team and wide range of stakeholders (1) Global Team; (2) Externally with Government Body/SKKMigas,peers in other PSCs, multi-Contractors.

Strong support to the overall business activities

Minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent education in real estate or property management, business administration, engineering, architecture or other related fields.

PTK 007 (Indonesia Procurement training) required by SKK Migas (Government body)