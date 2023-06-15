Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Scope of Services Required:

A specialist resource is required to fulfil the role of Workplace Strategy & Change Management Lead for the Americas as part of the People & Culture, Workplace Transformation team (a Corporate Real Estate function). This individual will be embedded within an existing distributed team comprising the Global Head of Workplace Strategy & Change and two other full-time Workplace Strategy & Change Management that are based in the UK but cover both the EMEA and AsPac regions.

This role is based in Houston, Texas but this individual may be required to travel throughout the United States, Canada and the Americas.

Role synopsis:

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices are changing to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.

This role will support the global Workplace Transformation team in implementing this drive to change the way we work, from predominantly office based, to a new hybrid way of working, and by bringing experience of workplace and culture change and the best thinking from the external marketplace. Innovating and evolving bp ways of working to be best in class globally for attracting talent, engaging bp colleagues and helping to ultimately reduce the size of the bp property portfolio footprint in the Americas.

Key outcomes from the role will be:

Building relationships with key customers across the Americas region but particularly in the key locations of Houston & Chicago.

Conducting research to gather a deep understanding of the business need, to challenge as and when appropriate and to provide workplace and digital IT colleagues with insight that will support the development of their designs, products & services.

Checking and validating local interpretation of bpWorkLife (new/hybrid ways of working) to ensure that it aligns with the global concept whilst reflecting the business need.

Supporting & where appropriate leading the development of workplace transformation strategies that support a significant reduction & consolidation of the global property portfolio.

Driving a change in working behaviours with colleagues & leaders, through the change process so that they are onboarded to new/hybrid ways of working, as part of new workplace projects

Monitoring regional variances to global tools and processes for use on all projects, as required

Promoting project management processes into the regional project lifecycle processes

Monitoring feedback from colleagues and customers on the quality of the change and how it supports their day-to-day activities and adapting accordingly.

This role will demonstrate the benefits of vested relationship with our global real estate suppliers, providing guidance on all aspects of workplace transformation on behalf of bp.

Key accountabilities:

Support for all workplace transformation & change activity in the Americas, on all new or existing projects and buildings.

Provide workplace transformation monitoring, to all capital projects being undertaken in the Americas.

Work with the Americas Workplace Services (Operations) and Transformation teams and the corresponding Americas leads for the Capital Projects, Design, Shared Services & Workplace Services to ensure a fully integrated approach to the projects and alignment to the workplace strategy.

Participation in the development of the workplace change processes, tools & guidance making them regionally relevant, with senior leaders, collaborators and with designers, to ensure that workspace is thoroughly prepared for the new/hybrid ways of working.

Engage regional partners and colleagues to develop their awareness and knowledge of workplace processes, to help facilitate the successful completion of new projects.

Manage the relationship with external real estate and suppliers and their internal teams including performance management, proposal definition and subsequent invoicing management unless other factors require these to be referred to the Global Head of Workplace Strategy.

Crucial experience:

Demonstrable experience of engagement in workplace transformation projects for a major corporate entity(ies)

Clear understanding of the process of developing data-led workplace strategies through the use of workplace studies, leaders’ interviews, people surveys and occupancy data.

Clear understanding of the organizational change methodologies and principles and be able to apply them to large sophisticated projects.

Understanding of Agile methodologies and how these impact the required workplace transformation approaches

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful approach whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement.

Outstanding customer engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high EQ.

Well-developed interpersonal communication style and demonstrable inclusive leadership skills

Extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding.

Desirable criteria:

Minimum of 7 years of Corporate Real Estate experience in the areas of Workplace Strategy and Organizational Change.

Outstanding customer engagement skills

Confident individual who takes ownership and leads by example.

Good communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style.

Pragmatic results driven/execution focused.

Experience of working globally or in a multi-country setting, with cultural awareness of the Americas region

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategic Planning, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.