Workplace Violence Prevention Specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

We are hiring for a Workplace Violence (WPV) Prevention Specialist who will be a member of the Global Retail Security Team whose main focus is to identify and reduce WPV risks to our offices and stores.

They will be a member of the US Threat Management Team who coordinates with our HSE, Operations and People and Culture Teams. They will act as a global SME for WPV prevention in retail settings for the Global Retail Security Team.

They also monitor the effectiveness of our security barriers, review regional risks, and enhance the use of existing Intelligence tools for comprehensive risk management for our offices and stores.

Key Accountabilities

Identify and reduce Workplace Violence risks by: Managing WPV case intake and ongoing monitoring of internal and external threats. Liaising with the US Threat Management Team on program development and retail application.



Deploy and manage office/commercial property security systems and programs by: Acting as the SME for Access Control/office CCTV systems Policy and Procedure technical content owner



Monitor Security Barrier Effectiveness Developing and managing dashboards for all security barrier data. Risk analysis across major markets.



Job Holder Requirements

Education: Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

3 years practical experience in threat management or corporate security

Industry expertise and proven leadership skills in access control systems and WPV threats

Skilled in transforming raw data to meaningful insights.

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience coaching, mentoring, influencing

Skills & Competencies

Demonstrates solid understanding of operational processes & procedures

Well organized and solid Time Management Skills

Ability to work independently and in multi-functional groups

Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Model

Desired Experience

Association of Threat Management Professionals (ATAP) membership

Familiarity with Structured Professional Judgment Guides for threat management (WAVR-21 etc.)

Skillful use of MS360 analytics (Power BI, etc.)

Other Considerations

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Travel up to 25%.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security Management, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.