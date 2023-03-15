Workplaces Services Senior Manager

Job summary

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future.

The Workplace Services Manager holder will:

Drive the implementation, execution and monitoring of all the workplace operations in the UK

Manage the relationship with the Vested Workplace supplier team across the UK, working with other bp business teams to ensure service delivery. Attend operational governance meetings as required

Ensure safe, reliable and cost-effective spaces and operations, meeting all financial targets, providing robust financial management and reporting

Ensure operational management activities are executed in a consistent, efficient and effective manner in the UK Head Office, while liaising with other Workplace Services (WS) leads to ensure consistency of undertaking

Ensure suppliers are effectively managed for both risk and performance purposes, in line with bp’s global policies, ensuring UK legislation is adhered to, and changes in legislation are captured and acted upon

Ensure appropriate governance is adhered to, with robust documentation and supporting management policies to manage Workplace risk

An important requirement is that the individual will become trained to foundation level in the Vested methodology and ensure new team members receive adequate Vested training.

Focus on delivering appropriate workplace services in the UK, maintaining the highest operational quality level

Key accountabilities:

Ensure the WS (Vested) partner’s autonomy in daily operations and refrain from interference in the day- to-day operational delivery. Fulfill all the Vested bp governance related requirements in the UK as the informed client

Manage short- and medium-term operating plans and their associated annual spend, within plan

Implement the Vested workplace services solution at first generation sites. Actively influence senior business stakeholders to gain alignment for implementation and access to supporting resources locally

Manage performance, by seeking stakeholder and end user satisfaction input on regular basis, assisting the regional Senior Partner of Workplace Services in formulating strategic direction for WS from stakeholder groups

Ensure UK legislation, standards and practices (HSSE etc.) are accurately captured within workplace related bp operations management systems, working with the Vested service partners to provide consistently high-quality data

Collaborate with Technology, HR and other Workplace and Change functions to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met

Promote Vested methodologies

Essential education:

University or technical college degree, or equivalent professional experience, in real estate or Facilitie Management

Essential experience and job requirements:

Well-developed interpersonal communication style and demonstrable inclusive leadership skills

Experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful mindset whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Knowledge of managing process efficiency, data quality, systems performance and development, project & programme management and change control, in particular with respect to implementing workplace services outsourcing initiatives

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

A successful track record of initiating, leading and managing multiple service functions in a complex environment whilst simultaneously transforming the services

Leading and inspiring internal and outsourced partnerships and teams to deliver high levels of achievement and innovation

Experience of leadership within property and workplace services in a large multinational organisation

Previous experience of facilities & property management, preferably in a global enterprise with a diverse range of operations, property types and installations

Proven experience of managing FM service contracts and in managing multi $m

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high Emotional Intelligence

Desirable criteria

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology

Experience and knowledge of using health and safety, environmental and quality management systems

Significant experience gained whilst working in an operational environment with a focus and culture of critical environments and HSSE

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.