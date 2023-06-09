Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Purpose of role：

The Workshop Sales Specialist role exists to manage local top workshop partners in the sales territory. The role is accountable for delivery of the PCO IWS indirect workshop sales strategy and execution of market offer strategy. The role is also responsible of finding and developing prospect partners, and finally contribute to territory distributor’s sales performance.

Accountabilities:

1. Implement country PCO IWS indirect business strategy within territory by translating it into clear business plans.

2. Deliver IWS channel strategy by developing new customer and continuously improving existing customer in store share in top workshops.

3.Work closely with IWS Territory Manager and Distributor Sales team to secure and improve Castrol market share in workshop level, and finally contribute significant financial performance to distributors.

4. Leverage cross function resources and joint approach for the best outcome.

5.Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the market offer strategy with the Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents, and in particular regarding:

sales capability (skills and knowledge)

customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction

financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance

brand representation and compliance

HSSE and Ethical compliance

6. Collect the information about the key customer database and manage the pipeline of key customer development.

7. Develop and manage the business relationship with the key customers in the area by using the tools and resources smartly to deliver the desired business results.

8. Share field findings and experience at team level, extracting comparable information.

9.Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

10. Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, bp Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Experience & Expertise

Minimum 3 years working experience in distributor sales and management

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with distributors and workshops.

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level.

Capability to work independently but also skillful on teamwork.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Adapted for frequent business travel

Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.