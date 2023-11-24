Workshop Sales Specialist

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc.. An information source of the latest "voice of customer", the competitor activities and the change of local market.

Workshop development: Work with Key Account sales team and planning team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc. Understand Key Account sales contract terms, policy and agreed offer Prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer.

Workshop management: Understand, build relationship with, and influence customer in order to gain commitment for the activities proposed. Implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers. Actively defends and grows existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer. Holds regular meetings to agree and track KPIs with customers. Coordinate with Key Account team on workshop activation planning for responsible area

Manage designated service provider for workshop activation if needed. Customer and market insights: manage an updated database and maintain close relationship locally. Understand customer needs and competitor's approach and provide feedback to company. Represent "voice of customer" in the company in order to improve our approach.



Bachelor's degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.

At least 3-5 years sales & marketing experience. More than 2 years sales & marketing experience, automotive aftermarket experience is plus;

Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment;

Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred.

Good at building up relationship with customers

Strong implementation capability and customer management capabilities

Coordination skill to ensure the teamwork of various partners in delivery of effective trade-up programs.

Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



