Workshop Specialist Vijayawada

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Workshop Specialist based at Vijayawada with details mentioned below:



Role synopsis: The role is responsible to plan and manage delivery of sales objectives for B2B business (FWS, HD and CAS Customers). The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and Direct accounts.

Experience & Expertise:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology (like Mechanical, Chemical etc.), with major of sales & marketing related is preferred and with 8+ years sales & marketing experience in B2B space serving to Franchised Workshop or Construction Industry