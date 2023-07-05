Yield Analyst - Wind and Solar

This role is not eligible for relocation

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Yield Analyst to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will be part of a team of specialists focused on the providing expertise in resource assessment, energy yield modelling, layout design, integration with battery storage, system optimisation and energy yield performance throughout the project lifecycle. This role will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage on a standalone basis or in of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Key Accountabilities:

Lead onshore wind and solar resource assessment and yield modelling and modelling of hybrid onshore wind, solar and storage energy systems. This will include projects in support of Green H2 production.

Deliver energy resource, yield and related performance assumptions in project economic models.

Provide input to the overall integrated project design and properly assess impact of design choices on energy yield and performance.

Support the development generator layout design options and assessment of turbine / module options from a yield perspective.

Lead energy yield related due diligence activity and provide assurance of third-party energy yield assessments.

Support project value engineering and optimization from a yield assessment perspective.

Stay up to date with industry best practices and innovations and ensure embedded in ways of working as required.

Collaborate with other low carbon energy technical teams, in particular, offshore wind, to develop and align on methodologies, standards and best practices where appropriate.

Supporting building capability, knowledge and understanding of energy yield modelling across bp.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

Key Requirements:

Engineering degree or related discipline required.

Technical expertise in discipline, with a minimum of 5 years direct experience in energy yield analysis.

A breadth of experience across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working within a central technology team is a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to yield analysis and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project stakeholders.

You will work with:

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in discipline

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Stakeholders internal and external to the projects as it relates to yield assessment

Cross-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, etc. to ensure standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.

Community of practices across bp in engineering, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



