bp 2023 Future Female Talent Scholarship

Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our Future Female Talent Scholarship is all about.
Open to female students studying in Singapore, and graduating between August 2024 and July 2025, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry where successful students will be taking part in various engagement and learning journeys this coming summer. The scholarship will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer.
On our scholarship, you’ll: