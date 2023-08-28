bp Applied Sciences Graduate Programme (2024)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Grade J Responsible for supporting analytical activities through the timely, efficient and accurate provision of experimental data, delivering conclusions and recommendations to provide quality assurance and product compliance, while assuring BP's HSSE standards and procedures are followed.

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Grade JResponsible for supporting analytical activities through the timely, efficient and accurate provision of experimental data, delivering conclusions and recommendations to provide quality assurance and product compliance, while assuring BP's HSSE standards and procedures are followed.



Be part of reimaging energy

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in! ​

​

About bp ​

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.

Applied Sciences is where bp’s physical research and development work happens; we cover the science behind everything bp does. We are leading scientists and engineers who work in an inclusive and creative environment to innovate across boundaries. We work to drive value up and carbon down in support of bp’s net zero and growth ambition. We lead scientific innovation right through the lifecycle - from research, product development, demonstration, technical scale-up, commercialization and support for users in the real world.

Applied sciences is integrated with our customer groups, providing differentiated bp fuels & Castrol products to meet the market needs. It leads the longer-term technology agenda, identifying emerging trends and innovating to develop energy pathways and platforms (e.g. innovative low carbon and bio process solutions) that will provide the future pipeline for our net zero transition.

About the programme

The applied sciences graduate program will operate in a flexible model that allow graduates to experience the breadth of applied sciences, e.g.: mission-led placements within the AsPac region over a period of three years. The graduate programme lasts for 3 years, involving a rotation every year. The first year of the programme commences in Singapore.

Below is an outline of the activity sets and purpose for our applied science graduate programme:

Research & innovation - deep scientific and engineering knowledge and tools to deliver differentiated capability and unlock competitive advantage.

Analytics, testing & modelling - provide innovative performance and analytical testing and investigational analysis for applied sciences.

Product development & Quality Assurance - develop and deliver next generation products to meet needs of selected markets/customers.

Technical support - lead interface with markets to deploy products/services and underpin technical support offer.

Technology Deployment – support the definition of the technology innovation pipeline and product activations for the markets.

Global product stewardship - manage all aspects of product life cycle compliance.

I ntellectual asset management - ensure intellectual property is secured and leveraged to optimize value.

Demonstration & commercialize - in-house capability to rapidly convert successful pilots into commercial options.

To be eligible for the Applied Sciences Graduate Programme program you should:

be currently pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in chemistry (electrochemistry, physical chemistry, organic/inorganic chemistry or material science, computational sciences)

be in your final year of study, graduating between December 2023 and July 2024 or graduated in the last one year

hold the rights to work in Singapore



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



