Job summary

​Joining Castrol, bp's global lubricants company, means you'll be exposed to a world of opportunity. Castrol is one of the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing and marketing companies, with a proud heritage of innovation and success over 100 years. We have demonstrated our commitment to our consumers for over a century by offering a range of superior quality high performance and pioneering technology products, backed by high levels of customer service.

Joining our team means:

being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions

About the Programme

Our Sales & Marketing graduate programme is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. This is a wonderful chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some exciting and challenging projects. In sales, there are opportunities in exploring new channels for business decisions where you could gain broad exposure to a variety of sales verticals for delivering the right products and services to our customers.

It is a 3-year programme, and the rotational structure of our program provides you with choice which means you’ll be challenged in many ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise, and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best.

As a Sales & Marketing Graduate you...

Have a customer focus mindset; you can put yourself into the shoes of the customer when building offer development and loyalty strategies

Are creative and innovative; a ‘big picture’ thinker who thrives on using data insights to drive loyalty and value for our customers

Are fulfilled from delivering value to the customer, our internal business, and external customers

Are digital savvy and wanting to use technology to enhance our customer experience

Must be good in understanding numbers, strong analytical skills and able to convert number into insights and actions

Enjoy building strong partnerships and hold the ability to use multiple styles and channels to adapt to the customer

Value a consistent standard of Compliance, Ethics, Health, Safety, Security and protecting the environment

Will be studying a business and/or arts degree with majors in Marketing and digital (or related fields is desirable)

About you ​

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet, are committed and adaptable and want to make a difference. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great!

To be eligible for the Sales & Marketing Graduate Programme you will: