bp Castrol Supply Chain Graduate Programme (2024)

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our Graduates help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.



Joining Castrol, bp's global lubricants company, means you'll be exposed to a world of opportunity. Castrol is one of the world’s leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing and marketing companies, with a proud heritage of innovation and success over 100 years. We have demonstrated our commitment to consumers for over a century by offering a range of superior quality high performance and pioneering technology products, backed by ­­high levels of customer service.



A permanent employee from day one, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 2-year programme with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our extensive training, personalized learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career. Our early careers programmes have been designed as part of bp’s long-term vision to support future renewable energy projects both locally and internationally.



Have the opportunity to be involved in critical supply chain projects and continuous improvement initiatives.

Support our digital agenda through being actively involved in the implementation and integration of the latest Supply Planning and Transport Management Software solutions.

Gain a deeper understanding of the business across the end-to-end supply chain processes.

Partner with cross functional teams to facilitate supply chain roadmap development and delivery.

In your final year of study or graduated in the last 12 months

Will likely be studying a bachelor’s or master’s degree in supply chain/Logistics Management, Commerce, Business (or related fields is desirable)

An Australian/New Zealand citizenship or permanent resident​

This role is for graduates entering Castrol’s Global Supply Chain team within BP and aims to give the graduate a thorough and rounded experience working with the supply planning and logistics management teams.From early in your career, you will see many different aspects of our business. You will be assigned to rotate in different supply chain functions, such as Planning, Logistics, and Competitive Delivery. You will gain a thorough knowledge of Castrol’s supply chain functions and operations, working cross functionally with different stakeholders across sales, marketing, and technology. Providing a high level of responsiveness and a cost focus, you’ll be key player in delivering business targets.You will:

This opportunity is available only in Melbourne.

Applications will close by 14 May 2023.

bp is an equal opportunity employer supporting inclusion and diversity in our workforce. bp encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, Maori, Pasifika or Pacific Islands heritage and people of diverse backgrounds to apply.