bp Castrol Supply Chain Graduate Programme (2024)

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our Graduates help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.
Joining Castrol, bp's global lubricants company, means you'll be exposed to a world of opportunity. Castrol is one of the world’s leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing and marketing companies, with a proud heritage of innovation and success over 100 years. We have demonstrated our commitment to consumers for over a century by offering a range of superior quality high performance and pioneering technology products, backed by high levels of customer service.
A permanent employee from day one, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 2-year programme with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our extensive training, personalized learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career. Our early careers programmes have been designed as part of bp’s long-term vision to support future renewable energy projects both locally and internationally.
This opportunity is available only in Melbourne.
bp is an equal opportunity employer supporting inclusion and diversity in our workforce. bp encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, Maori, Pasifika or Pacific Islands heritage and people of diverse backgrounds to apply.