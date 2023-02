Job summary

About this opportunity

Are you in?

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow . Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp.

We’re building a technology organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our technology professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies of the future to deliver our ambitions of moving from an international oil company to an integrated energy company.

Join us for a collaborative, inclusive and innovative work culture

About the roles

The purpose of bp’s digital hub in Pune is to enable bp’s net-zero ambition through fast-paced and innovative delivery underpinned by transformative technology. You will have opportunities to work on cutting edge tools and technologies, driven by agility, and supported by a collaborative and inclusive culture.



You could be a part of these digital disciplines

Digital technology : You will lead engineering of digital products; led by a purpose for energy transformation, driven by an actionable insights’ mindset, you will leverage industry leading tech, build scalable digital solutions to drive value for the enterprise. You will work with artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, industrial IoT, full stack solutions, data lakes and data products.

Digital enterprise : You will nurture bp’s core engineering capabilities covering platforms like AWS & Azure Cloud, across development, maintenance, services line, testing and operations. You will drive technology architecture across the enterprise for it to execute its overall strategy through a collaborative community and new-age methodologies.

Information security : You will drive the design, delivery and change of enterprise-wide security solutions to secure bp against cyber-attacks and threats. You will drive the risk mitigation and compliance agenda for the enterprise and our products.

Digital science & innovation : Led by an innovation mindset, you will identify, evaluate, and embed disruptive digital technologies for existing or new businesses. You will use ground-breaking technologies to achieve integration across I&E.

Product management : You will help shaping digital products across the enterprise through value generating partnerships and internal capabilities covering product leadership and driving delivery rigor beyond digital products.

Requirements

To be eligible for this program, you should be pursuing a Bachelor of engineering or Bachelor of technology degree in the field of Computer science & engineering or Information technology, with 7.5 CGPA or equivalent (aggregate of all semesters while applying), and in your final year of study graduating by June 2023.

You should be keen on solving problems in a creative manner with an analytical and logical bent of mind to support the businesses you work with, underpinned with a passion to enable operations.

You should enjoy exploring and experimenting with emerging technologies and pitting your wits against new age challenges.

Application Deadline: 21 February 2023. Vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible.





Application Process

Online application

Coding Assessment

Technical and V&B interview

Offer and feedback

