bp Electrical Engineering Graduate Programme (2023)

Electrical discipline coverage is ranging from main power generation, high-to-low voltage switchgears, power transformers, electrical drives and motors, emergency power, uninterruptable power system, lighting and small power system, heating ventilation and air conditioning and power management/electrical network control system.
It is the electrical engineer’s job to provide reliable power system to support the safe and reliable operations of the LNG production facilities that includes offshore gas production and onshore processing facilities and the associated control and safety system. Vast exposure and involvement in the end-to-end facility lifecycle starting from design engineering, construction & installation, commissioning, operation & maintenance in conformance to bp standards and requirements.
About the Programme
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential. The P&O Early Careers programme is a three-year programme tailored to each graduate and their Discipline, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.
As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate in these.
Role and responsibilities
As a Graduate you could find yourself: