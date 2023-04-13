bp Electrical Engineering Graduate Programme (2023)

Job summary

Electrical discipline coverage is ranging from main power generation, high-to-low voltage switchgears, power transformers, electrical drives and motors, emergency power, uninterruptable power system, lighting and small power system, heating ventilation and air conditioning and power management/electrical network control system.



It is the electrical engineer’s job to provide reliable power system to support the safe and reliable operations of the LNG production facilities that includes offshore gas production and onshore processing facilities and the associated control and safety system. Vast exposure and involvement in the end-to-end facility lifecycle starting from design engineering, construction & installation, commissioning, operation & maintenance in conformance to bp standards and requirements.



About the Programme

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential. The P&O Early Careers programme is a three-year programme tailored to each graduate and their Discipline, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.



As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate in these.



Role and responsibilities

As a Graduate you could find yourself:

Designing and building electrical system network, islanded or integrated. One day you could be working on the selection of fit for purpose generation system, the next you could be working on installing a small scale solar farm to power a remote brownfield facilities.

Working with the latest world-wide known original equipment manufacturer (OEM) power management system (SCADA), integrating the existing production facilities to the new expansion system.

Working the with the tactical engineering team to support day to day facility operations or design a modification to existing facility electrical system/equipment to enhance the reliability with occasional site visit to assist the installation.

Be part of mid-to-long term strategic reliability team to set up the fit for the purpose electrical equipment strategy for business, encourage the digitalization & modernization in delivering cost competitive maintenance program.

Contribute to the support of new expansion facility start up and transition from project to operational phase, focusing on the electrical systems.

Working with an incredibly diverse and distributed team of experienced engineers with a global perspective and opportunity to contribute to the high profile carbon capture project in the region.

Learning and working in a lean and agile squad model organization, paving the agility mindset while offering a pull through development opportunity.

About you

You’ll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.

We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

To be eligible for the Instrument & Control Engineering Graduate Programme program you will: